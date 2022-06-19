Bible Baptist Church is gearing up for its 2022 vacation Bible school. According to Bryan Boatman, the pastor at Bible Baptist Church, the theme for the upcoming VBS will be “Big Fish Bay!” This VBS will focus on the story of Jonah.
Bible Baptist Church’s VBS is available for children in the first through sixth grades. It will last from June 27 to July 1 from 6-8 p.m. each day. Boatman has said that space is already filling up. The church has planned for 100 kids and has already seen an increase in sign-ups after they began advertising on social media.
Along with learning about the story of Jonah, children will also participate in arts and crafts, outdoor games, singing and snack time.
Children will also be able to win prizes and earn points by memorizing scripture, attendance, and bringing a bible. Along with prizes, kids will also be able to use their points to buy items at a VBS store.
Parents who are interested in signing their child up can do so at https://forms.gle/LwsppA6KsNyaAZt46. Registration will be free.
