Remember the original Star Trek TV series? As a boy, I’d huddle close to my twelve-inch, black and white television screen and watch the reruns.
Just a few months ago, William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the series, took a short hop into space at the age of 90! I watched that, too.
In his Zero-G moments, Shatner spoke few words. “Weightlessness,” he said, followed by light laughter. Then, staring through his window into space, he declared quietly, “No description.”
Another crew member, Audrey Powers, stated, “God” and “Holy hell” as she looked out her window.
The event had a profound effect on Shatner. After returning to earth, he made clear the need to protect our little, fragile, blue marble that we call home.
Shatner also reckoned with the blackness of space. “Is that death?” he asked. “Jesus,” he added, with hands upon his face. “It was so moving to me.”
Did you know that from beginning to end, the Bible makes note of the heavens? Literally, beginning and end. In the first chapter of the first book, lights and stars in the night sky are created. They will be for signs and seasons (Genesis 1:14, 16).
The heavens are also mentioned in the last chapter of the last book of the Christian Bible, the Book of Revelation, which is full of symbolism. Around the throne of God, no light from the sun shall be needed and there will be no night (Rev 22:5).
And the heavenly bookends don’t stop there! Setting so-called “deuterocanonical” issues aside, in the last chapter of the last book of the Old Testament we find that a “sun of righteousness” shall arise (Malachi 4:2). And In the Jewish arrangement of the same books, the last chapter of the last book makes mention of “ ... the LORD, the God of Heaven … ” (2 Chronicles 36:22).
The New Testament begins with an account of the genealogy of Jesus and a story of wise men following an astrological sign to his birthplace (Matthew 1; 2:1-2).
Clearly, the writers of scripture took an interest in the heavens. And surely, people from time immemorial have huddled on dark nights and gazed up at the heavens in wonder.
In what one of my professors called the “Buck Rogers” psalm, we read: “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars … What are human beings that you are mindful of them? ... you have given them dominion over the works of your hands … (Psalm 8:3-6).
And so, the Bible both reflects the wonder of space and makes clear that we are caretakers of creation. And whether caretakers here and now on this fragile blue orb or upon other worlds in times to come, the Bible challenges us to be good ones.
Jason C. Dykehouse has a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University. He has several publications and welcomes questions for possible comment in “Notes on the Bible and Religion” at jasoncdykehouse.com.