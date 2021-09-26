Love should be our motivator

This week’s article connects with last week’s. It again is about living the Christian life, about how we as disciples should act and behave in our society. It connects back to being servant to all.
Today we reflect on a reading from Mark 9:38-50. Again this reading is hard and points us to the truth of how we should behave. In this reading the disciples were complaining to Jesus that there were others doing works of good in His name. They were upset because these others were not part of their following. So they asked Jesus about it, and He says; “Do not stop them.” “For no one who does a miracle in my name can in the next moment say anything bad about me, for whoever is not against us is for us.” Jesus is telling His disciples to stop being jealous and pay attention to their own behavior. Allow others to preach in His name, because that is what the Gospel message is for – to be spread to all not a select few.
More than 2,000 years later it seems we, as followers of Jesus, still have the same problem. We think our way of doing Christianity is the correct one; all others are wrong or not as good. We are the ones that have the secret, the special inside track to God. We know we are the best. This is the reason many times different churches in the same community will not work together; we do not heed this scripture and support others that truly are preaching in Jesus name. Jesus tells us to support each other in our ministries even if they are different. Jesus tells us to support each other in order to build up the Kingdom Of God in our community.
Jesus in this reading goes on to warn us about putting a stumbling block in the way of those preaching in his name. Then Jesus tells us all those hard things about cutting off our hand or plucking out an eye and so on. He is trying to tell us, as followers, that we need to stop being the ones that keep others from sharing the Gospel if truly done in His name. We need to stop fighting and arguing and hating each other because we have different opinions. We need to look deep inside ourselves and get rid of the evil part of us that is destroying us, the part that causes us to act with anger, hatred and malice toward others inside the faith and outside the faith. We as followers of Jesus should be all about Love! We should work together to bring that Love to the entire world. We again need to look in the mirror to see if we are showing that love or are we being a stumbling block to others!
Blessings.