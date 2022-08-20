Examples of faith and choosing: basketball or church camp, Vacation Bible School and swimming lessons, going along with the crowd as opposed to standing firm on an issue you feel is morally correct, drinking underage or saying no.
In Luke 7, there is a story about a Roman centurion who asked Jesus to heal his ailing servant. The Romans were in charge at the time. The early Christians were faithful but struggling to be a viable religion.
In Luke’s time, worshiping gods was very common, even expected, in the Roman Empire. If you did not have faith and worship a few gods, then you may be called a pagan. The entire land would be blessed if the gods were appeased.
The Romans had a problem with the Jews and Christians because they insisted on being faithful to only one god, though the Christians seemed to worship two gods- Jesus and a really powerful one that they merely called God. The Jews had been around longer so they were tolerated.
The Christians were trying to get established. It was not easy to start a new religion. The Roman leaders feared new groups could lead to rebellion and they wished to keep the status quo.
In Luke’s account of the Roman centurion, one may see where Luke is trying to include the Romans into his story so that perhaps they will include them, the Christians, in society.
The centurion’s faith is involved with choice. He chooses to ask Jesus for help at the risk of being rejected. Since he is not a Jew, Jesus had every right, according to Jewish law, not to come to the centurion’s house.
Jews did not visit gentiles at the expense of becoming unclean or ostracized by their fellow Jews.
Those within the Jewish faith were not allowed to eat with gentiles. To marry a non-Jew was to denounce your faith in God.
But this centurion was open to the Jewish way of life as he is said to have built their synagogue.
He had heard about Jesus and his healing. His faith trusted Jesus to have compassion. This would show great faith coming from this centurion who is not a Jew.
He is essentially telling Jesus, “I have faith in your word. Just speak.” How often do we just tell Jesus, “I have faith in your word;just let it be?”
Before going into that important meeting, do we choose the faith that Jesus has been there before us so we do not have to be anxious about what we should say?
When we get into the car to drive, do we choose the faith to invite Jesus on a ride-a-long to keep us alert?
One of the reasons that made Christianity legitimate and different from the other religions was faith.
There was faith in the afterlife after Jesus was resurrected. Before, there was no hope.
Is this not why Christianity is so important today? If we choose faith, we have hope of the amazing life later.