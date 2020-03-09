Moorhead, Gibbud to speak at second Lenten Luncheon March 10

BEEVILLE – Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact, will join Andrea Gibbud of First United Methodist Church to address “Women, Mission and the Church” for the second program in this year’s Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon series at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Tuesday, March 10.
Lunch will be served by the women of FUMC from 11:30 a.m. until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 p.m. and ending by 1 o’clock. The cost is $8 per program.
Reservations should be made by calling 361-319-4226 by Friday afternoon, March 6, and leaving a message or by emailing the reservation to kbelch2006@yahoo.com. Those with reservations for the series will be automatically renewed.
For those who forget to make a reservation, a few walk-ins can usually be accommodated.
Moorhead has been Director of Texas Impact, Texas Interfaith for Public Policy Center since 2000. The Texas Impact Board is made up of representatives from the state’s many faith communities.
Under Moorhead’s leadership, Texas Impact has moved from fewer than 1,000 members to more than 20,000 members and earned recognition as a national leader in interfaith education and community leadership development.
She spent eight years as a senior fiscal policy analyst for former Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, John Sharp; she was responsible for the Comptroller’s attention to public policy issues related to health and human services. She was the chief architect of Family Pathfinders, a unique program linking Texas congregations and civic organizations with families on public assistance.
She holds a B.A. in Drama from the University of Texas in Austin, and an M.A. of Public Affairs from the Lyndon Baines Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.
Gibbud, retired Bee County Tax Assessor-Collector, is active in the Beeville Council of Church Women, the Beeville Evening Reading Group and the Beeville Garden Club. She is treasurer for the Coastal Bend District United Methodist Women. Gibbud has served over five years on the Kairos Outside Corpus Christi Council, a ministry reaching out to women who have or have had family members incarcerated in prison or jail, and is currently serving on a team for the upcoming Kairos Outside #19 Event as Facilities and Day Angel Coordinator.
She sponsors two young ladies in Uganda through Juna Amagara Ministries and traveled to Uganda with some JAM Board members and other sponsors in 2018. She attended a JAM 15th Annual Celebration in Wheaton, Illinois, in 2019.
Gibbud currently represents the local FUMC on the Vineyard Board, of which she was a founding member. She served as Trustee for the Corpus Christi UMC District, now Coastal Bend District. She attributes much joy in her life from the 45+ years leading children and adults in Sunday School classes and Bible studies, as well as facilitating UMW Spiritual Growth Studies in Beeville, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels, Abilene and Columbia, Kentucky.