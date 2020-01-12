New year, new you?

How many of you made new year’s resolutions this year? Go ahead, you can admit it. How many of you have already broken their resolutions? Most of the time, we make these resolutions because there is something about ourselves we don’t like, something we want to change.
We want to be better persons, but we tend to look at ourselves through the eyes of the world. All too often, though, those resolutions quickly fail. Statistics show that only 8% of new year’s resolutions are kept. Even that figure seems high to me. It also means that 92% of our resolutions fail. If the reason we make a new year’s resolution in the first place is because we feel bad about ourselves, the odds are that we are going to feel worse after breaking that resolution!
Personally, I like a meme from Clergy Coaching Network that I shared on Facebook recently. It said, “I’m not even going to talk about my goals for 2020. I’m moving forward in silence, focusing on the walk, not the talk.” I like this because whenever I announce a resolution, I am setting myself up for embarrassment and ridicule as I inevitably fail. I’d rather someone notice a success without my saying anything than notice a failure because I opened my big mouth!
The Apostle Paul says something in 2 Corinthians 5:16-18 that we should reflect upon when we start thinking about resolutions: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here! All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation: that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them.”
We are new creations in Jesus. Let that be your starting point for resolutions. You have been made new in heart and spirit. Therefore, my advice is this: If you are going to make a new resolution, and if you want to make one that truly makes a difference in your life, make a spiritual resolution.
For example, how are you going to draw closer to God?
• Are you going to set aside some time for devotions every day?
• Are you going to pray daily? And while you are praying, are you going to listen to what God may be saying to you?
• Are you going to pull the Bible off your bookshelf and start reading it daily, maybe join a Bible study group?
• Are you going attend church regularly and become a part of the life of the church?
• Are you going to open your eyes and your heart to what God is trying to show you throughout your day?
You can buy all the self-help videos, all the Tony Robbins videos, all the exercise videos in the world, but they aren’t going to change who you are. Only Christ can do that.
But Paul says more than that: we are not just a new creation; he says that “the old has gone by the wayside.” That means that when we put our lives with Christ, the past is put behind us. All of our sins, all of our regrets, all of our failures, anything and everything that keeps us from being our true selves, we get to put that behind us. We take all that is wrong with us and nail it to the cross where Jesus was crucified. And once we nail it there, we get to leave it there. The old has gone away!
What sins are weighing you down today? What mistakes are tormenting you? What failures are haunting you? What is standing between you and God? Christ says to put those things on the cross – all of them. Leave them there. Become a new person in Him!
But there’s a catch. When you become a new person in Christ, you become a new person with a purpose. We all want to have a purpose in our lives. Without purpose, our lives are meaningless. So it is when we are created anew in Christ. We are given a sacred purpose: we help others to become new persons in Christ.
Paul says that we are to become Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. Think about that: when we become a new person in Christ, we are appointed represent Christ to the world – every day.
Being Christ’s minister and ambassador isn’t a burden. It isn’t a bother. It’s a privilege. It’s a joy! What better thing can there be in life than to represent Christ to others? What higher calling can there be?
In Christ, you can be a new person. And not just a new person, but a new person with a purpose!
If you don’t already have a church home, we invite you to join us in worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Have a blessed new year!