Ephesians 2:11-22 discusses the unity of Gentiles and Jews in Christ. The word “strangers” here means the opposite of citizens. The Jews were of the belief that the Gentiles were of no hope because they did not have God. Therefore, they had no status.
The Jews had covenants with God as detailed in the Hebrew Scriptures. “The Jews were proud of being God’s people. They had scorned the Gentiles who did not share that privilege. In turn, the Gentiles had responded with aggression of their own, scorning the scorners.” (NIV 2004-2005)
Now, with Jesus, Gentiles have a covenant. Jesus called it the “New Covenant.” It may be found in the blessings detailed in Ephesians 1: forgiveness, being chosen ones, adoption into God‘s family, protection from the Spirit, redeeming grace.
Historically speaking, we don’t have to deal with Jew versus Gentile, so what is the Bible saying to us? Verse 14 relates, Christ is our peace. He has made us one and has broken down the wall of hostility. Since God has torn down the walls of sin between God and us, so God expects that there will be no walls to separate God’s people, one from another.
We are to be strangers no longer. We are all citizens. We are to be a unified family.
So God gives us grace and knocks down the walls of hostility.
This wall of hostility that comes down reminds me of the Berlin wall built in the 1960s that separated a country and many families into two parts.
I once worked in a shoe store with Kristina. She had a sister who lived in East Germany behind the Berlin wall. Every year, Kristina would go home to visit her sister. She would take small things that her sister could not get in her own country, like chocolate, good make up, sweet smelling soaps. That wall not only separated political enemies but also separated loving families and communities.
The two sisters were not raised with a wall between them, but it was built and separated them. When the wall finally came down in 1991, there was a huge celebration. Groups who had been held captive by hostility were joyously made into one.
This brought new hope for the world. If this wall could be brought down, what barrier was next?
On my trip to Palestine, I recall a conversation with a Palestinian. He talked of being kind to the Israelites because each time he was kind to them one little chink came out of the wall. With each chink, a little light could come through.
Where are the walls of hostility in your life? They could be political. They could be COVID-related. By seeking understanding, you could put a chink in that division.
After all of this tearing down of walls, Christ now becomes the cornerstone and builds a new temple out of living stones, the believers, holding each other up.
And we are made whole in spite of the broken world around us.