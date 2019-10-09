OLV to host 102nd anniversary of Miracles of Sun procession, rosary on Oct. 12 at church, courthouse

BEEVILLE – On Saturday, Oct. 12, Catholics in Beeville will celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Miracles of the Sun.
This will be the 12th year for a Public Square Rosary Rally celebrating the miracles of “Our Lady of Fatima” to be held at the Bee County Courthouse.
A public procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church and it will continue to the courthouse where a noon rosary is scheduled.
Church parishioners invite the community to take part in the celebration and to join them in their walk from the church to the courthouse.
Transportation back to the vehicles at the church will be provided. Parishioners will provide cold water for those who walk in the procession, and those attending the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas in case of rain.
Organizers said the United States is in great need of prayer, repentance and conversion, and this event will be an opportunity for that.