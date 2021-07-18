On Sunday, June 27, Beeville First United Methodist Church celebrated the appointment of Rev. Adrienne Zermeno as their new pastor.
The congregation welcomed Pastor Zermeno and her family and held a reception for them in the fellowship hall following the morning worship service.
Pastor Adrienne experienced God’s call while teaching in the Physics and Astronomy Department at the University of Texas at Brownsville. On this unlikely transition, she commented, “In astrophysics I was searching for the secrets of the universe, and I found them revealed in God’s love.”
She has a background in mentoring, community development and a passion for empowering people through the work of the Holy Spirit.
Pastor Adrienne graduated from the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and has served congregations in Kempner and Three Rivers.
She is actively involved in the Windmill Emmaus Community where she is currently serving as the Community Spiritual Director.
The new Beeville FUMC pastor is excited to be joining a strong faith community, alive through Jesus Christ, with a strong commitment to passionate worship and community engagement.
She added, “I am especially pleased to be joining a congregation that is dedicated to mission projects that are so meaningful in this community, such as our monthly food distribution, Beeville Vineyard/Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, Wesley Nurse program, Kairos and many others."