In these difficult times, we must remember Whose we are and to Whom we belong.
When Martin Luther was dealing with the Black Death plague he wrote these wise words that can help inform the way we approach things happening in our world right now.
“I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence. If God should wish to take me, He will surely find me, and I have done what he has expected of me, and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me, however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.” – Luther’s Works Volume 43 page 132 the letter “Whether one may flee from a Deadly Plague” written to Rev. Dr. John Hess.
Today we face a pandemic. We face a virus that separates us from each other. Yet this virus seems to have united us as well.
We live in a world in which individuals have been isolated, yet we are part of a corporate body. We are the children of God. We are the body of Christ on Earth.
We live in a world that is polarized. We demonize those who are different from ourselves.
We categorize and order each other by sex, gender, color, political and religious beliefs, nationality and ethnicity.
I do it. I do it all the time. It is easy. It is easier for me to rely on my prejudices and how I have been taught to view others than to take the time to learn and get to know someone different from myself as another human being, and to relate to all others I encounter as human.
As someone who claims to be a Christian, a follower of Christ, I should learn to see the Christ in each person I meet.
At St. Mary’s Cathedral, in Austin, there was a nun, Sister Mary William, who worked with the homeless. I recall that someone told me that Sister Mary William saw Christ in each homeless person she served. For her, the person she was assisting was not a homeless person, it was Christ.
Are we good stewards of those we encounter each day, especially those who are the “least of these?” Are we good stewards of each other? How is it that we take the grace of God out into the world?
When we are compassionate and patient with each other we are learning from each other. We are learning about the incredible, overwhelming and all-encompassing love and grace of God.
We are teaching others how we live in community as Jesus has taught us how to live in community. When we look into the eyes of each other we are learning of the love and grace of God that unites us and binds us to each other and to God.
We are learning that we are all unique children of God, and we should be humbled that God, the creator of all, created us in His image to love and serve each other and God and to be His representatives to the world.
Sometimes we are not aware that we have shared God’s grace and love with someone, but we have, and their day or life has been changed.
I think that one of the ways we reflect the light of Christ is when we see Christ in each other and share that Christ with each other.
To be kind to one another; to respect each other; to care for each other; and share our blessings from God with others in need. It is to worship God and to respond to His grace in gratitude. It is to acknowledge God’s presence in our lives.
It is not just in the grandiose acts of life that we serve Christ. It is in the everyday events of our lives.
It is to go out into the world or system we live in and transform it. To transform the system in which we exist to once again be the light and truth that God created it to be.
Even though we currently are separated from each other and are instructed to have limited physical contact with each other, we are still children of God. We are still called upon to help those in need.
We are still the body of Christ. Let us not forget our Christian vocation. Let us keep in touch with each other, especially the elderly and infirm. Let them know that they are not alone. That through us, God is present.