BEEVILLE – Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 108 N. Burke St., will observe its 132nd church anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 20, during the worship service at 10:45 a.m.
Guest speaker will be Dr. G.V. Clark, pastor of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Austin and president of the Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas.
Rev. Clark currently serves as moderator of the St. John Regular Baptist District Association, president of the Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas, and president of the State Presidents and Moderators’ Council of the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc.; is an active member of the Baptist Ministers’ Union of Austin and vicinity; and is the former secretary/treasurer of education for the Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas.
He was licensed and ordained by the College Heights Baptist Church of Austin, where his father was pastor. He served successfully as the pastor of the St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Pflugerville and the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Round Rock.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1958, after a tour of duty in the military and a Master of Divinity degree from the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest. He also has received an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.
Clark has served both locally and nationally in a number of organizations including the NAACP, Texas Public Employees Association, Boy Scouts of America, Big Brothers and Sisters and Austin Council on Alcoholism.
The public is invited to attend this service, and a fellowship luncheon which will be served afterwards.