Sabbath: Who has time for that?

I have a confession: I am bad at resting. This is perhaps surprising for a pastor to admit. I have friends and colleagues who are also clergy, and we talk. So I know I am not alone. That I am bad at resting is evidenced by the fact that although it’s way past my bedtime, I am writing this to you (after deadline), while I mentally prepare for all the plates I will juggle tomorrow. I should really be asleep right now.
Part of this can be chalked up to being a solo pastor, with a variety of seen and unseen familial, relational, congregational, denominational and community obligations. During any given week, it is difficult for me to claim one, let alone both, of my days of rest. When I do, something inevitably intrudes. Part of this is chalked up to my personality inclinations. A lot of it is attributed to the world in which we live. Our culture values being busy. Our culture values getting things done. Our culture values going a million miles an hour, with seven irons in the fire, until one can go no more. Culture unkindly turns a blind eye when, bound by our own human limitations, we crash and burn in an ugly heap. Our culture refuses to look at or acknowledge the product of its own messiness. Better to let the one who has crashed sort it out first and then begin again.
I have another confession: I don’t want to be bad at resting. There is a biblical mandate for rest (also called Sabbath) in both the Old Testament (Exodus 20:8-11, Deuteronomy 5:12-15) and in the New Testament (Mark 2:23-28). When asked about Sabbath, Jesus responds this way: “The Sabbath was made to meet the needs of people, and not people to meet the requirements of the Sabbath.” (Mark 2:27, New Living Translation). In other words, Sabbath is not about following the rules. If I understand the text, Sabbath is not another item for us to cross off our to-do list. It is something that exists to support our flourishing.
In his beautiful book, “The Sabbath,” Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel wrote this: “Six days a week we wrestle with the world, wringing profit from the earth; on the Sabbath we especially care for the seed of eternity planted in the soul. The world has our hands, but our soul belongs to Someone Else. Six days a week we seek to dominate the world, on the seventh day we try to dominate the self.”
This really hits home. Most weeks, it seems I do not have time for rest. The truth of the matter is I do not make time for rest. For any number of reasons. I really want to, though. I need to. Here is another truth: I can’t effectively care for others without meeting my own needs first. It’s the oxygen mask principal, of which flight attendants are always so keen to remind us.
Our world is loud. Our world is fast. Our world is busy, rushed and overflowing with to-do lists and desired outcomes. This is the world our culture mandates. But, when it comes to rest, God-in-Christ calls us to be a little countercultural. It is rare that I have a quiet moment to myself. When I do, I struggle to embrace it. I think: It’s so quiet. Where did everyone go? There is nothing going on. I almost panic.
Maybe you have experienced this too? Next time, instead of reaching for your phone, I invite you to do something countercultural. Start with a few deep breaths, inhaling and exhaling. It changes your body’s chemistry. Do a check-in with your emotions using feeling words: mad, sad, glad, anxious, angry. There are so many. If you have an unexpected thought, acknowledge it and let it go. Take a moment to observe the things around you. What do you hear? See? Smell?
Your real-life demands may not permit a full day of sabbath rest. Wherever you are, I hope you embrace a moment of Sabbath where you can find it. For, as Rabbi Heschel said, God has planted a seed of eternity in each of our souls. May we tend to these seeds that they might flourish and grow. For we can surely make time for that.