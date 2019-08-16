School, church offering free haircuts

BEEVILLE – Students heading back to school Monday have two chances for free haircuts before that first day of class.
The cosmetology students are offering haircuts from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, today, in their classrooms at A.C. Jones High. The classrooms are in the back of the school. Those coming should enter through the back gate beside the tennis courts.
This is the second year the students in the JHS cosmetology class have volunteered their time to help fellow students with the haircuts.
“Our students want to contribute to our community and feel that helping with back-to-school hair cuts is a fantastic time to give back,” said Gloria Landreth, who heads the cosmetology program there. “Last year we catered to approximately 20-25 children, and it was a very rewarding experience.”
On Sunday, volunteers at New Life Church, along with barbers from throughout the area, including Justin Treviño, will be at the church offering free haircuts for students.
Children from kindergarten through high school are invited to the church, located at 4622 Business 181 North, from 2-7 p.m. for their new styles.
“While they are waiting, we will have a movie playing,” said Pastor Jesse Berthold. “There will be some games and snacks for the kids as well.”
Children do not have to be a member of the church to receive a haircut. But a special drawing of six $50 gift cards to Hibbitt Sports and two at Wal-Mart will be available for those who also attend either the 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. service.
“They will have to come to church to get a bracelet so they can have their name in the drawing,” Berthold said. “They have to be school age and getting a haircut.”
A prison ministry group, Convicted to Conquer, will be there that afternoon performing Christian street rap.
This will be the fourth year the church has offered these haircuts to the community.
“This is just one way we can give back to the community and help families struggling to get all their school supplies and clothes,” the pastor said. “It can be very expensive to get three or four kids a haircut.
“It is also a way to remind people of the goodness of God.”