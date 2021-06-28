After five years of ministry here, I am retiring. I will be moving back to our family’s home in San Antonio to take care of the many “to-do” lists that have accumulated and to blow the dust off my golf clubs. I will be sad to leave our loving congregation at FUMC and this wonderful community and its leaders. I have grown to love Beeville and its citizens. If it wouldn’t take us farther from our children and grandchildren in Dallas, I would seriously consider retiring in Beeville as many others have. I am excited to see strides being taken in economic growth and more young people and their families moving or staying here to raise their families. I think the future is bright for Beeville, and I pray for nothing but good for her. I happen to think Beeville is one of the best kept secrets in Texas!
There is so much I’ll miss: Our congregation at FUMC; Friday night lights at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium; some great restaurants; Rotary Club; our Ministerial Alliance; walking my dog, Red, at the College; the local Beeville Bee Picayune; the special events; and so much more. But most importantly, I’ll miss the many friends I’ve made here.
I’m very excited that FUMC’s incoming pastor will be Rev. Adrienne Zermeno of Three Rivers UMC. Pastor Adrienne is a good friend with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working for the past five years in our District of the United Methodist Church and in the Windmill Emmaus Community. She will be joined by her husband, Adrian (yes, same name, different spelling), a law enforcement officer; her son, Juan, a freshman at UT RGV; and her daughter, Adela, an incoming sophomore at A.C. Jones. Pastor Adrienne is eager to meet you, and you will hopefully hear more about her and her family in a future edition of this paper.
I prefer not to say “goodbye.” It’s very hard to say that word to people who are dear to you. I would rather say, “See you later,” with the hope that this isn’t the last we will see of each other. And as I leave, my heart aligns with Paul’s in his letter to his beloved church in Philippi (Philippians Ch. 1:3-11, NIV):
I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now, being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
It is right for me to feel this way about all of you, since I have you in my heart. . . . God can testify how I long for all of you with the affection of Christ Jesus.
And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ—to the glory and praise of God.
Vaya con Dios, my friends.
With Christ’s love, Pastor Dean