Choose the church of your choice is a popular saying. There are many Facebook groups where this thought frequents the group’s page. “Which is the best church in town?” or “Which church do yo recommend my family attend?” are common questions asked in the group. To several of these questions I answered and simply said “Matthew 16:18.” In this passage Jesus says “… I will build My church...” Instead of choosing a church of our own choice we should choose the church of Jesus’ choice. Do we think that the many religious bodies in town and throughout the world do us or the Lord a favor? The moment we begin to entertain the idea of choosing the “church of your choice” you begin to make the assembly of the Lord arbitrary. We begin to replace the will of God with our own because we make the assembly something based upon personal whim and preference. It seems to be the case, because of the variety of “choices” there are, that people are willing to find any kind of license in Scripture to make of the church what they will.
Jesus is not the author of disorder [NIV] or confusion (1 Cor. 14:33); however, there seems to be much of this in “Christendom” today. In principle we can see, from what the inspired apostle wrote, that we cannot just do anything we want or feel like doing in the assembly of worship. And this principle can even be seen in the text we mentioned last week (Lev. 10:1-3). “Well, I don’t think God would mind if we do this therefore we will” is called being presumptuous. The semantic range of the meaning of this word ranges from willful sin, arrogance, behavior that transgresses the limits of what has been revealed by God and even acting like the things being done or said is true when in reality you have no such knowledge. David prayed that he may be kept from “presumptuous sins” (Ps. 19:13). The church which Jesus would choose is the one that honors God’s word and not go beyond it (1 Cor. 4:6). Jesus Himself always did those things which pleased the Father (John 8:29); let us imitate Him. Jesus built His church; we find it in its infancy in the pages of Scripture. The church was directed by God’s Word, spoken and written by inspired prophets and apostles, so that they can “set things in order” and be ready for the return of Jesus Christ (2 Tim. 3:16, 17; Col. 1:28). The church of Jesus’ choice would simply continue to be guided and directed and perfected, not by the words and opinions of man, but by the Word of God; which liveth and abideth forever.