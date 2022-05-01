Read Luke 5:1-11
1. God finds us where we are.
2. He challenges us to step outside our comfort zones, often risking failure. (End of the day, tired, frustrated with their failure.)
3. He uses the skills and talents we already have for His glory. (Didn’t ask them to build a house.)
4. He helps us succeed. (Sands at our side whether we see Him or not.)
5. He lets us know who succeeded. God should get the glory.
6. He clarifies what is important in life and sets us on His path.
7. He then calls us to leave the things of this life where they lay and to follow Him. (Hard to let go of all we are, to be all He has for us, hard to let go of worldly possessions – even when we know they are hurting us – but if we don’t let go of this world we’re like the rich man who must walk away saddened knowing we’ve lost it all to hold onto fleeting things.)
There are a number of the people in church this Easter that would bow their heads before the Lord in shame if He bared the materialism and selfishness that we show on a daily basis. We strive all week long, sometimes in anger, often not even thinking of Godly things until we show up at church on Sunday.
Don’t be SMOS – Sunday Morning Only Saints! People who give Christians the rightful name are hypocrites. Sunday Morning Only Saints are as big of an abomination to God that any unbeliever that rejects Christ. Those that praise God on Sunday and forget Him Monday through Saturday are not followers of Christ; they are dabblers in religion. Religion won’t save you; knowledge won’t save you; giving offerings won’t save you, and doing good deeds will never save you.
The only thing that will save you is walking in the Salvation of Jesus. You accept what it means to be a follower of Christ. This means you have more than just benefits, you have responsibilities too. You must live it.
Read John 1-20
These are the same clueless men and women that Jesus found in their common or even bad circumstances. He took regular folks and called them by His own name.
We’ve been adopted into His family even though we were just regular folks, because of His blood we are now royalty. Princes and princesses of Heaven!
Maybe it’s time to leave the nets behind.
Maybe it’s time to put the boat in and tie it to the dock.
Maybe it’s time to stop living a mediocre, regular life and take the road God has for you.
If we are Heaven’s royalty maybe we should start acting like it.
God bless you this day; know that He is risen indeed!
Submitted by David Lambert, Beeville Family Church