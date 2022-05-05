All that Jesus had gone through is over, His earthly body has been resurrected, His mission to redeem man has been completed. Easter has been instituted and the very foundation of the New Testament Church has been secured.
What’s next? It is John that provides for us the most complete picture of the next sequence of events. Jesus convenes a family reunion of his disciples just one week after his resurrection. Jesus was not prepared to return to the right-hand side of his father until all the disciples, that He had spent three years with and invested in, had been securely bonded to the reality of His resurrection. John tells us that what makes this meeting of the disciples different from the previous encounters of the week before, is that Thomas, also called Didymus, was there to see for himself that Jesus was alive.
Jesus wants NONE be lost, and ALL be saved. This choice yours, you can choose to receive or reject Him into your life. But HIS intent is that you be saved! He refused to return to heaven without giving Thomas an opportunity to choose Jesus for himself. And the Bible goes tells us in 2 Peter 3:9 that He had delayed His second coming until the whole world has heard his gospel. Why? Because He wants all mankind to live with Him in glory.
It’s all about people! Folks say that they don’t go to church because of the people. But let me remind you that you go to church to serve people, Hebrews 10:25 tells us that we gather to be a blessing to each other. Some say that there are liar’s, cheaters and hypocrites in church, and my response is, “yes there are!”
But, there are liars at work, cheaters next door and hypocrites in your family. You haven’t quit your job, moved away or disowned your sister. I will go to church some liars, cheaters and hypocrites here, rather than die and be with them for eternity in hell.
Some say I don’t go to church because the sermons aren’t great or worship is weak. They don’t use enough Bible, or it’s too boring. The truth is, we can always find an excuse not to obey God.
If you are depending on one-hour worship and sermon for your relationship with God, you have undervalued God. If Sunday School, sermons and Bible study is the only place you hear the Bible, you don’t know how to learn things.
We have to immerse ourselves in anything we want to understand. If this is true, then how can we know God from such a pitiful amount of time dedicated to Him? Most spend more time in the shower than they do with their Savior.
Determine today to truly give yourself to Jesus.
Read: Ezekiel 36:26-36
Blessings to you all.
Submitted by David Lambert, Beeville Family Church