Isaiah 52:13-53:12. This climactic fourth Servant Song describes the suffering and triumph of the Servant of the Lord.
It is also one of the most detailed passages in the Old Testament concerning the death and resurrection of the Messiah.
“Behold, My servant shall act wisely; He shall be high and lifted up, and shall be exalted.
“As many were astonished at You...His appearance was so marred, beyond human semblance, and His form beyond that of the children of mankind;
“So shall He sprinkle many nations. Kings shall shut their mouths because of Him, for that which has not been told them they see, and that which they have not heard they understand.
“Who has believed what he has heard from us? And to whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed?
“For He grew up before Him like a young plant, and like a root out of dry ground; He had no form or majesty that we should look at Him, and no beauty that we should desire Him.
“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief; and as one from whom men hide their faces He was despised, and we esteemed Him not.
“Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted.
“But He was pierced for our transgressions; He was crushed for our iniquities; upon Him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with His wounds we are healed.
“All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned, every one to His own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.
“He was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth; like a lamb that is led to the slaughter, and like a sheep that before its shearers is silent, so He opened not His mouth.
“By oppression and judgment He was taken away; and as for His generation, who considered that He was cut off out of the land of the living, stricken for the transgression of My people?
“And they made His grave with the wicked and with a rich man in His death, although He had done no violence, and there was no deceit in His mouth.
“Yet it was the will of the Lord to crush Him; He has put Him to grief; when His soul makes an offering for guilt, He shall see His offspring; He shall prolong His days; the will of the Lord shall prosper in His hand.
“Out of the anguish of His soul He shall see and be satisfied; by His knowledge shall the Righteous One, My servant, make many to be accounted righteous, and He shall bear their iniquities.
“Therefore I will divide Him a portion with the many, and He shall divide the spoil with the strong, because He poured out His soul to death and was numbered with the transgressors; yet He bore the sin of many, and makes intercession for the transgressors.”
The fourth song begins with a promise that the Servant will be exalted (Isaiah 52:13), but then immediately turns to a description of extreme violence:
“His appearance was so disfigured beyond that of any human being and His form marred beyond human likeness.” (Isaiah 52:14)
The Messiah will be “despised and rejected by mankind.” (Isaiah 53:3) When He is brutally punished, people will assume that He is being afflicted by God. (verse 4)
But the fourth Servant Song makes it clear why He endures such persecution: “He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds we are healed.” (verse 5)
It is our iniquity being placed on Him that explains His suffering. (verse 6) Verse 7 predicts that the Messiah will be silent before His accusers. (cf. Matthew 27:14).
Verse 9 says that, although the Servant of the Lord is innocent, He will die with the wicked and be “with the rich in His death.”
Isaiah 53:10 tells us why the Servant dies: “It was the Lord’s will to crush Him and cause Him to suffer, and...the Lord makes His life an offering for sin.”
This is the substitutionary atonement. His life for ours. The death of the Messiah accomplished the will of God concerning our salvation.
Immediately following the prophecy of the Servant’s death, Isaiah makes a startling prophecy of the Servant’s victory: “[The Lord] will see His offspring and prolong His days, and the will of the Lord will prosper in His hand.
“After He has suffered, He will see the light of life and be satisfied. . . “Therefore I will give Him a portion among the great, and He will divide the spoils with the strong.” (see verses 10–12)
So, in the fourth Servant Song, death is not the end for the Servant. After He suffers, He will “see the light of life.” He will “divide the spoils.” His days will be prolonged. What we have here is a prophecy of the resurrection of Christ.