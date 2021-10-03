Sermon of the week: Love, grace and mercy follow us

During the month of September we have looked at some very hard scripture readings. These reading hopefully have caused us to look in the mirror and evaluate our Christian walk. We need to ask ourselves, “Who do people say we are?” Are we truly walking in the way of Jesus, or are we selfishly walking in our own way? Is it about us or about Jesus? We all fall short of the mark. None of us can live a perfect life. Often times we fail miserably!
Well, the good news is that God loves us anyway. God loves us in spite of ourselves. God’ grace, love and mercy rain down on us no matter how we mess up. We are all loved and special to God. A beautiful scripture that points this out is Psalm 8.
Psalm 8 – 1O Lord, our Sovereign, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have set your glory above the heavens.
2Out of the mouths of babes and infants you have founded a bulwark because of your foes, to silence the enemy and the avenger.
3When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established;
4what are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them?
5Yet you have made them a little lower than God, and crowned them with glory and honor.
6You have given them dominion over the works of your hands; you have put all things under their feet,
7all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field,
8the birds of the air, and the fish of the sea, whatever passes along the paths of the seas.
9O Lord, our Sovereign, how majestic is your name in all the earth!
Now go back and reread verses 4-5. How beautiful!! God made us all a little lower than Him and crowns us with glory and honor. Yes my friends, no matter how many times we mess up on our walk with Christ, or how many times we fail to love him or our neighbors, God still loves us. So as we stumble through this life let us remember that love, grace and mercy and show it to others stumbling along with us.
Blessings.