I have now been part of Ministerial Alliances for 51 years minus 9 years as a U.S. Army Chaplain, and even those years was a type of an alliance of clergy as I was considered a Protestant Chaplain and worked beside Roman Catholic priests. I have never felt I was the isolated Lutheran pastor in a community and have always felt a close connection with whoever was my fellow Methodist pastor. All these years, working with others has given me a heightened sense of cooperation among clergy and churches. From this I have enjoyed in Beeville five church activities, Martin Luther King events, partnering with churches for Habitat for Humanity and being a part of Lions Clubs for a number of years. It has allowed me to sit on the stage with my brothers and sisters in Christ to honor graduating high school seniors and being part of Veterans’ Day activities. I share all of this because it speaks about pastors as part of institutional unity of Christ’s Church.
In John 17:6-19, Jesus is praying over the disciples about what the Church will be like after He ends His earthly mission and returns to the Father. The 12 must be able to work together if the Church is going to be a powerful witness in the world around it. The 120 disciples gathered in a room and filled with Spirit must share a unified message just like the one they heard before their baptism. The 500 gathered on Pentecost must explode from their worship space into a spirit filled world. It will only happen when the divided Church goes past institutional unity and begins mutual abiding, interpenetrating life, mutual love and joy. This will not happen on occasional opportunities of God’s people being together, but when we daily are and work together as brothers and sisters in the faith.
It could happen today as the Spirit invades our Holy Spaces or breathes afresh outside the walls of our churches. It may happen in the midst of doctrinal disagreements because doctrine is not always what separates us. “Come, Holy Spirit,” we say; let it become a reality!