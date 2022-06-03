by Rev. Donald Taylor
Transitional Pastor, First Presbyterian Church
What does slavery do for us? The passage from Acts, Chapter 16, verses 16-34 speaks of slavery twice.
On the first occasion there is an enslaved girl who has the power to tell fortunes.
The second use comes as the result of Paul and Silas casting out the power which made it possible for the girl to tell fortunes and make money for her owner.
Now, robbed of her power, she causes the beating and jailing of Paul and Silas and harasses them calling them, “slaves of the Most High God.”
Back to my question with an answer, “slavery does nothing for us.” Slavery has been nearly wiped out around the world.
Use and treatment of slaves in the Americas was basically wiped out after the Civil War, except the practice was carried on with great subtleness until the Civil Rights Act of the 1960s.
Child Labor practices enslaved children in the work force during the Industrial Revolution, and women were often enslaved until women were granted the right to vote.
But in our more modern world slavery is creeping back into a fearful return with human trafficking affecting children and women.
All of this is a response to the enslaved young girl.
Now to the second. The words of the young girl calling Paul and Silas “slaves of the Most High-God opened a door for their apologetic response.
Being His slave meant their message produced an offer of salvation for non-believers.
Imprisoned, they were given an opportunity to share their God with so many more. Was it worth it to be flogged?
They found a way to testify. Their jailer, for fear of his life following what appeared to be a jail break, was brought into a redeemed relationship.
They had not broken free following an earthquake. They stayed in jail because God had a different plan.
The testimony only required belief in the Lord Jesus, acceptance of the call and baptism.
The jailer and his entire family came to acceptance of a relationship with Jesus as they were baptized.
We, preachers in your midst, often talk to whomever we can about the Lord wanting to turn slavery to sin into freedom of Christ to give you a place in eternity.
God loves you more than you can ever know and shares His amazing grace with hurting people that they may, like the jailer in our story, be led to a renewed relationship.
The door may be thrown open, but you have to choose to “walk through the open, unlocked door.”