2 Corinthians 5:11- 21
“A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions. The roots spring up and make new trees.” – Amelia Earhart
Reconcile means restore, adapt, adjust. God sent Jesus to the earth to reconcile earth’s people to God, to restore people to God, to adapt and adjust people to God.
Paul, in Second Corinthians, was writing to the Christians in Corinth. In the first century A.D., Corinth was a city that combined the attractions of a cultural center as well as a sin city. The streets were full of restless sailors on leave, thrill-seekers looking for excitement, religious adherents and merchants trying to sell their wares to anyone with coins in their purse. (NIV Commentary, 2004-5, 106)
It was a culture of reciprocity (scratch my back, and I will scratch yours) and boasting. People used people ... for sex, for furthering their reputation, for creating wealth.
When the Corinthians were Christianized, they may have been slow in learning the Christian ways. And Paul took it upon himself to write letters to them attempting to correct their errors.
Paul is pleading with them to be ministers of reconciliation with him because God sent Christ to this earth to reconcile the world to God, not counting their sins against them, but in trusting the message of reconciliation to all Christians.
What has the world looked like since the time of Jesus? How have we Christians dealt with this reconciliation thing?
Slavery continued. The Holocaust happened. There is oppression in Iran, Yemen, Nigeria, Venezuela, Ethiopia, Myanmar, places along the border of our own state of Texas and countless other locations.
I asked my Facebook friends, “When have you been treated unfairly just because you were you? How would God ask society to reconcile this?” The comments were varied - Obesity, age, being a female, being LGBTQ, color of skin and mental health issues. All said God would have us not judge others.
All of us have been bullied at one time or another as well as maybe being the bully. When injustice is done, it must be humanized. How do we reconcile? We remember.
We remember Fred Rouse, murdered in Fort Worth in the early 1900s, by finally bringing his story to light.
We remember the Holocaust victims through a museum and movies.
We remember Christ on the cross, by observing Lent.
We remember the abolitionists who refused to fight with the Confederates and were lynched and hung.
We remember with the Refusing to Forget Project.
We remember by saying names.
Who is invisible to you? Who can you not be bothered with? Who would benefit from your reconciliation, your remembrance? And this reconciliation works two ways. We are to reconcile with others as well as let others be reconciled with us.
Author Brennan Manning says, “When we are able to lean upon a God as near to us as our very breath, dwelling inside of us, waiting to be discovered, the work of re-creation and transformation can happen.”