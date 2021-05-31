This is fast becoming one of my favorite stories in the Old Testament. I like that it develops from a pile of bones to an army or from death to new life.
Ezekiel 37 is an alternate reading for Pentecost Sunday and begins, “The hand of the Lord came upon me, and he brought me out by the spirit of the Lord and set me down in the middle of a valley; it was full of bones. 2He led me all around them; there were very many lying in the valley, and they were very dry. 3He said to me…
In visions that we have with God, what do we see? Maybe we should even say, “What do we allow ourselves to see?” I think that we try to guide the vision, much like we try to guide the way in which God’s Spirit touches us. This next Sunday is Pentecost, the day in which Christians remember the arrival of the Spirit to all of us. It is called the birthday of the Church because we are reborn as a Church. We are different because of the Spirit, just as we are different when the bones become a skeleton, the bones grow muscle and sinews, then sinews are given flesh, and, finally[p1] , the breath of God is put back into what was considered dead.
I am now an “old preacher”, but it does not prevent me from a vision of what the Church is to be. I always envision the Church will be changed as we are changed. I look for the Church to be a force in the community as we work together on things like a community Vacation Bible School, a partnership with city and friends of Bee County Habitat for Humanity to make our community a more beautiful place to be living in. These things will never happen when we stay inside our denominational enclosures (churches), but will happen when we care for what God always says is important, “loving our neighbors.” Dry bones or alive in Christ! My vision is with Christ.