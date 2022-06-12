by Rev. Donald Taylor
Transitional Pastor, First Presbyterian Church
This coming Sunday will be, in the church year, the Day of Pentecost, known in England as Whitsunday.
The Brits celebrate the day with parades and the wearing of white. It was traditionally when Confirmation of young people took place.
I remember when I was a lad, my sister had a friend who lived in England and he sent our family a copy of the Manchester newspaper that was filled with pictures of their celebration in his hometown.
With a lessened emphasis on religion and denominations not being so much in the public arena, I am not sure the grandeur of the 60’s is still obvious.
But the day is also known for American churches having lessons read in multiple languages to symbolize the text from Acts, chapter 2.
The glossolalia of simultaneous speaking in foreign tongues must have been misunderstood until understanding came in the miracle.
“When the day of Pentecost had come, [the apostles] were all together in one place.
“And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting.
“Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them.
“All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.” (Acts 2:1-4)
The ability for people from different nationalities to speak their language and yet understand others was the second miracle that day.
The first miracle came in the form of a rushing wind, maybe equivalent to the noise of a hurricane, sweeping the city and filling the arena where the disciples were gathered.
The swirling wind came from God and ALL received the Holy Spirit.
Churches may not be filled this Sunday because it is the beginning of summer and people will begin to be on the move.
But watch out, the Holy Spirit can still swoop into our lives and move Christians in amazing ways.