Sermon of the week: Who do we say that we are?

This week we will focus on the text; Mark 8: 27-38. In this text Jesus tells his followers and us two major things: 1. Who He is and 2. How to be His followers. As Jesus was traveling around during His ministry He asked His disciples, “Who do people say that I am?” They answered him, John the Baptist and others, Elijah; and still others one of the prophets. Then Jesus asks the all-important question, “Who do you say that I am?” Of course, Peter gets it correct when he says, “You are the Messiah.” Then Jesus tells them what no one looking for a great Messiah wants to hear! He tells them He must suffer greatly, be rejected, arrested and put to death.
Jesus then calls the crowd and His disciples and us today and tells us what we need to do to be his followers. What He says here is the truth, but it is very hard to hear and very hard to follow. The truth of the Gospel can be hard to hear because we think we are always right, and when comforted with the truth, it often stings a lot. Jesus says to be His followers, you must deny yourself and take up your cross and follow Him.
Now in today’s world nobody wants to deny themselves; in fact, today it is all about doing everything that benefits us and makes us look good or be more powerful. Today, it is all about “us” being right and everyone else is wrong. Today is all about “we and what we want comes first even if it hurts others!”
Denying one’s self goes along with the two great commandments Jesus gave us: love God and love our neighbor. And before you ask, our neighbor is everyone including our enemies! Many of us go to church regularly and are as good as we can be or so we think, but if we truly look at ourselves are we really followers of Christ? Do we deny ourselves and love God and neighbor above all else? No, most of us really don’t, especially in our society; we are full of hate for each other because we are on different sides of issues of all kinds; we hate friends, family, as well as our enemy. We demand what we want and have a fit if we don’t get it! Even worse in this 21st century, this all plays out in front of the whole world on something we call social media (doesn’t seem very social).
Now folks, let us ask ourselves: is that following what Jesus asks us to do? Is that denying ourselves? Is that loving God and neighbor? I would say not! In fact, I would say if we are not doing what Jesus asked us, are we really Christians at all?? How can we be called Christians if we don’t model Christ’s behavior? You know, folks, Jesus asks us the same question He asks about Himself: who do we say we are? Look closely in that mirror this week before you answer!