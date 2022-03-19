of writing, has just finished, as many would say, the doctrinal portion of the epistle and is now entering the practical portion of the letter (Even though it is all doctrine ultimately, you are probably familiar with what is being said.)
In the “doctrinal” or “theological” section of Paul’s letter to the Ephesians we find the doctrines of election, predestination, justification and sanctification.
Paul discusses a little bit about what the Father has done, and what the Son has done, and what the Holy Spirit does. There are also a couple of prayers offered by Paul for the church, that the individuals who make up the church may really begin to comprehend the immense of love God and of the blessing found in Christ.
The letter is highly ecclesiological, as well. The Ephesians’ epistle has been lifted up by many as Paul’s masterpiece on Christ’s church. The church is the body of Christ and the fullness of Him who fills all in all.
Paul teaches that these Ephesians at one time walked according to the course of this world, satisfying the desires of the flesh and the mind and, in so doing, became children of wrath, along with the rest of the sons of disobedience and were saved by grace through faith.
After being saved, they along with other Christians, are being built up a holy dwelling place for God, a holy temple. The Gentiles, who were formerly estranged from the covenant promises and the inheritance of Abraham’s offspring, have now been reconciled to God through the blood of Jesus Christ.
Now the whole world is to be one in Christ Jesus because of the redemption through His blood. Now Paul takes the theology and will begin to bring the implications thereof to the forefront of the minds of the readers of this epistle.
I want to offer a brief thought with regard to the idea of “Unity in the Body of Christ.” There are three things Paul speaks of in Ephesians 4:1-16 that will help our endeavors.
The virtues that foster unity (4:1-3): The virtues that foster unity are not anything new. With the exception of one, these virtues are the fruit of the Spirit Paul mentions in Galatians 5:22-23 - humility, gentleness, patience, diligence and love.
For space I want to focus on the two which form book ends. One of the chief characteristics of Christianity is humility. The chief example of humility is our Lord Himself (cf. Philippians 2:5-11; 2 Corinthians 8:9).
Paul would say elsewhere that love is that which binds everything together in perfect harmony (Colossians 3:14). It was humility and love that brought Jesus to the cross and brought reconciliation and harmony between a holy God and sinful mankind. And the same will bring unity among all believers in Christ.
The basis for unity (4:4-6): Paul then gives the basis of unity among all believers. The basis of unity is the simple fact that there is only one body, Spirit hope, Lord, faith, baptism and one God and Father.
Many today will acknowledge this fact, but will then shy away from the difficult discussion of unity in theology and praxis.
There are many today who would even say the Jewish Christians were taught a different gospel than the Gentiles received.
There are many today who will say that it is ok for there to be so much doctrinal confusion within the denominational world. I beg to differ. The apostles fought hard to keep the church doctrinally pure and we must, too.
The means to facilitate unity (4:7-16): Another thing Paul brings out is what Christ blessed the church with in order to be unified. In summary, Christ gave the church His word so that we may study and grow in our understanding of it.
Christ gave apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers for the building up/edification and the perfecting of the saints.
What these have in common is that they all preached and expounded upon the word of God. This Paul said is what facilitates the Christian’s maturity until we all measure up and grow into/unto Christ and His stature.
In order for all believers to do this however, it will take those virtues Paul spoke of. It takes a great deal of humility to think it possible that one’s doctrinal traditions could be a little out of line with the apostles doctrine.
It takes the virtues Paul mentioned to sit down together and test each other’s beliefs; in fact Paul said this very thing in 2 Timothy 2:24-26.
It is Christ’s will that all believers be united together in Him (cf. John 17:20-23) and it takes our diligence and honest endeavors to make this a reality.