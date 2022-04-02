This second of the four Servant Songs speaks of the Messiah’s work in the world and His success.
“Listen to Me, O coastlands, and give attention, you peoples from afar. The Lord called Me from the womb, from the body of My mother He named My name.
“He made My mouth like a sharp sword; in the shadow of His hand He hid Me; He made Me a polished arrow; in His quiver He hid Me away.
“And He said to Me, You are My servant, Israel, in whom I will be glorified.
“But I said, I have labored in vain; I have spent My strength for nothing and vanity; yet surely My right is with the Lord, and My recompense with My God.
“And now the Lord says, He who formed Me from the womb to be His servant, to bring Jacob back to Him; and that Israel might be gathered to Him—for I am honored in the eyes of the Lord, and My God has become My strength—
“He says: It is too light a thing that You should be My servant to raise up the tribes of Jacob and to bring back the preserved of Israel; I will make You as a light for the nations, that My salvation may reach to the end of the earth.
“Thus says the Lord, the Redeemer of Israel and His Holy One, to one deeply despised, abhorred by the nation, the servant of rulers: Kings shall see and arise; princes, and they shall prostrate themselves; because of the Lord, who is faithful, the Holy One of Israel, who has chosen You.
Thus says the Lord: “In a time of favor I have answered You; in a day of salvation I have helped You; I will keep You and give You as a covenant to the people, to establish the land, to apportion the desolate heritages, saying to the prisoners,
“Come out, to those who are in darkness, Appear. They shall feed along the ways; on all bare heights shall be their pasture;
“They shall not hunger or thirst, neither scorching wind nor sun shall strike them, for He who has pity on them will lead them, and by springs of water will guide them.
“And I will make all My mountains a road, and My highways shall be raised up.
“Behold, these shall come from afar, and behold, these from the north and from the west, and these from the land of Syene.
“Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted His people and will have compassion on His afflicted.” (Isaiah 49:1-13)
The Servant’s statement that “before I was born the Lord called Me” (verse 1) uses language similar to the call of the prophet Jeremiah. (see Jeremiah 1:5)
The reference in Isaiah 49:2 to the mouth of the Servant of the Lord being “like a sharpened sword” is a prophetic image that crops up several times in the New Testament. (see Ephesians 6:17; Hebrews 4:12; Revelation 1:16; 2:12, 16; 19:15)
In the second Servant Song, the Messiah displays God’s splendor (verse 3), restores God’s people (verse 6), and is honored in God’s eyes (verse 5).
Significantly, the Messiah feels a great loss: “I have labored in vain; / I have spent My strength for nothing at all” (verse 4), yet He receives worldwide acclaim in the end: “To Him who was despised and abhorred by the nation, to the servant of rulers: ‘Kings will see You and stand up, princes will see and bow down” (verse 7).
The Servant of the Lord will oversee the restoration of the land and the establishing of a peaceful kingdom (verses 8–13). The Messiah will be the agent of the Lord’s comfort to His people (verse 13).
In addition to being the One to restore the land of Israel (verse 8), the Messiah is chosen to redeem the Gentiles: “It is too small a thing for you to be my servant to restore the tribes of Jacob and bring back those of Israel I have kept.
“I will also make you a light for the Gentiles, that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth.” (verse 6).
In this way, God’s salvation is brought to all people. Christ Jesus is “the light of the world” (Luke 2:30–32; John 8:12; 9:5) and the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecies.
On their first missionary journey, Paul and Barnabas bring the gospel to the Gentiles in Antioch, and they quote Isaiah 49:6.
The response of the Gentiles in Antioch is pure joy: “When the Gentiles heard this, they were glad and honored the word of the Lord.” (Acts 13:48) In Christ both Jews and Gentiles are made one. (Ephesians 2:11–18)