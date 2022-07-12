From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
Service in South Texas is designed to get in touch with people and help meet their needs. They provide their services all throughout the region from Brownsville all the way to Beeville. The services that the organization offers are given for free.
“If they are interested in learning more about Jesus Christ and making that special promise through baptism, then we are here to help them with that too,” said Jocelynn Black, an editor for the Service in South Texas Facebook page.
Initially, the Service in South Texas Facebook page began in 2020 as a family history page. Members would assist families in tracing their family tree. Soon however, they noticed that the needs of the community were more varied than just family trees. In response, the missionaries expanded to include more service options.
Black and her teaching partner Abigale Scott edit the page together. Page editors switch out with a new set of moderators at regular intervals. While Black and Scott edit the page, they have an entire time of missionaries to help moderate the page and assist with various services.
“There’s about 200 missionaries serving here in South Texas as far north as Corpus Christi and as far south as Brownsville,” said Black. “... When people request help for the service like mowing their lawn, we get in contact with the local missionaries in their area ... and we send their information to them and we serve them.”
Scott recalls disliking service work when she was a child. Now, she has begun enjoying the act of serving others as part of her mission work.
“I have noticed in my life that it’s OK to ask for help, number one,” said Scott. “Number two, that helping others not only brings them joy but it brings yourself joy as well.”
Black and Scott have even managed to find joy in what many may consider an annoyance. She recalled cutting down a tree which turned out to be poison sumac. While the blisters that resulted from handling the leaves were initially an annoyance, they found joy in solidarity. The other missionaries also suffered from blisters.
“Even though being covered in blisters wasn’t the most enjoyable thing, it also taught us that bad things happen and it’s OK to kind of look back and laugh at it,” said Scott. “Dwelling on the bad ... it can ruin your day. ... It was more of a bonding experience.”
Black spoke about the scars Jesus bore for them and felt love for the community in being able to do this service for them, despite the pain the blisters brought.
“It’s really a group effort,” said Black. “... It’s really all about Jesus Christ. We want, when people see us and the good we are doing, to see him. We don’t really want recognition. We want people to see the light of Jesus Christ and feel his love.”
Black makes clear that this service is to spread their message through service as opposed to preaching.
“Our purpose is to help people understand they are loved,” said Black.
Those who wish to request service can reach out to the Service in South Texas Facebook page or call 956-309-5368
