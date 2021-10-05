St. Philip’s welcomes new rector

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church recently welcomed their new rector, the Reverend Andrew Green and his wife Suzanna to Beeville.
Natives of Dallas, Andrew and twin brother Marcus attended Texas State University, where Andrew earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications and a minor in history.
He served as youth minister and minister intern at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church in Buda for three years then attended the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin. After graduating, he served as curate and assistant rector at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in San Antonio, where he was ordained to the priesthood Jan. 13, 2019. He also worked with Kids of the Kingdom Episcopal School for three years.
Green was married to Suzanna Frey in February 2020. They spent their first year of marriage navigating the pandemic together.
Suzanna was recently appointed the Bishop’s Deputy for Christian Formation, assigned to encourage and support Christian formation for all ages among the churches of the Diocese of West Texas. She has worked in the area of children, youth and family ministry for the past 10 years, in Presbyterian, Methodist and Episcopal settings, most recently at St. Luke’s Episcopal in San Antonio.
She has a Bachelor of Arts in Child and Family Studies from Baylor University and a Master of Arts in Theology and Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary. Her family lived in Eagle Pass, when her father was rector of the Episcopal church there, then moved to Laredo, where he became rector of Christ Church and currently serves in that position.
Green’s hobbies are cooking, reading and hiking. A trained vocalist, he has sung in choirs most of his life. The Greens’ family includes their dog, Pepper.
They are looking forward to living in Beeville and getting to know the local community, as well as the parish of St. Philip’s.