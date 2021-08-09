John 6:24-35
Jesus had just fed 5,000 with two fish and five loaves. After the people had dinner and saw the miracle, they realized that Jesus must be the prophet they were waiting for.
Jesus withdrew by Himself to the mountain.
The disciples hopped into a boat and started across the sea to Capernaum. It was this night that Jesus walked across the water.
Some of the people went looking for Jesus, and they went, by boat, across the lake. When they found Him, they asked, “When did you get here?“ They had seen the disciples get into a boat the night before but not Jesus.
Jesus appears to think that since they got a free meal, they are looking for physical care.
They want Jesus to be the bread king, the healing king, maybe even the political king who would give them freedom from oppression but probably not the king of their lives, ruler of day to day stuff.
Jesus tells them not to work for food that spoils but for food that lasts, which He can give them. This is what Jesus wants to give you and me: eternal life, the bread of life, a place in the big house!
The people asked Jesus to show them a miracle so they can believe. Jesus tells them the bread of God is He who comes down from Heaven and gives life to the world. And the people ask Jesus for that bread.
Who can recall the fresh baked bread of their childhood? Can you smell it? Taste it? My grandmother would make a loaf out of a hot roll mix. When it came right out of the oven, the crust was a little crunchy and the inside was fluffy.
Bread is the basic food staple.
Jesus is the basic spiritual staple.
Jesus declares, “I am the bread of life. All who come to me will never go hungry, and all who believe in me will never be thirsty.“
If we fill up on Jesus, the bread of life, there will be no room for bad things like gossip and jealousy.
Several years ago I went to see my Aunt Fern in Kansas City, Missouri. It was Easter time, and we went to breakfast at her church on Sunday morning. Four of us sat down to enjoy our donuts and coffee. My sister noticed a lady that was sitting by herself. She asked Aunt Fern, “Should we invite her over?”
Our aunt surprised us with, “But I don’t know her.“
We invited her to our table and had a delightful conversation. As we were leaving to go into the sanctuary, the lady said, “Thank you. I am new here, and I was feeling quite lonely. You made my morning.”
Perhaps the bread of life is hospitality, pure and simple. Jesus is offering Himself as well as a new insight of how to live in God’s image when He says, “I am the bread of life.”