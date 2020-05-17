The difference between a house and a home

John 14:15-21 continues a series of Sunday readings from the Gospel of John. Last week was about a room in a mansion waiting for us and our family waiting for us. This week we are introduced to the promise of one who will take care of us until we join the family who has passed before us. Love Me, keep My commandments and live in the spirit of great waiting, we are told in the reading, are things we are called to do.
What is our base of operation from where we are to do this in the area in which we live? It can be a house or a home. What is the difference? Both are dwelling places! But where we are to be with the “spirit of truth” is more than a house where we spend time. We are told in this short reading that we are not just waiting for something to happen in a residence. We are told that home is where the heart is. A home is what we make of a dwelling with close people that mean something to us. A home is something we build out of a relationship that develops. It started on the day of our marriage, continued as children were born into it, and continued as we grow old together. Jesus uses a powerful word in the reading, “abiding”. The difference between a house (building at a certain address) and a home are the people who abide in that place.
“17This is the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, because he abides with you, and he will be in you.” There is a difference between people who love God and people of the world. That difference is that the spirit of truth, the living God, abides in your daily life. That spirit makes daily decisions with us, joins us in prayer, opens new scriptures to our mind for the challenge or comfort we need. That spirit also brings real friends to our home to help us live the life God has in store for us. Those who are enriched in this life know that an abiding relationship with God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit becomes not overnight but over our lifetime.
Do you want to enrich what goes on in your home? Invite your pastor or spiritual leader in! Invite God’s Word in your home! Have someone pray to the Holy Spirit for the hand of God to watch over the coming ins and going outs of all who abide there! Make your home more than a house because you want your home to be a dwelling place of the Holy Spirit!