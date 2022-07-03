Last Sunday was Father’s Day. I am grateful for my father. Not everyone can say that about theirs. I offer a note on fatherhood in the Bible.
The first child, Cain, is born to Adam and Eve. The three natural elements of reproduction are identified: “Adam knew (had sexual relations with) Eve, who conceived (became pregnant) and bore (delivered) Cain” (Genesis 4:1). Before the verse ends, however, Adam declares that he received Cain “with (the help of) the LORD.”
God is somehow involved in the process. And life is good (e.g., Genesis 1:30-31). Here seems to be the concepts behind the commandment to honor one’s father and mother (Exodus 20:12). In the Book of Sirach, a collection of ethical teachings dated to about 175 BCE, there is a call to honor one’s parents and to consider how one could ever repay them for the gift of life.
One of the important roles of fathers as described in the Bible is leading a family in belief in God (cf. Joshua 24:15). Fathers were essential for social cohesion.
In early Israel, the phrase “Father’s House” identified a basic familial group for purposes of census-taking and taxation. Evidently, it designated an extended family that was descended from a particular ancestral house (see Numbers 1:2, 4; Ezra 2:59; cf. Luke 16: 27-28). In other words, in a “Father’s House” there may be numerous households. Fatherhood was of great importance, and family groups would hold onto the name of an important ancestral father.
God as “Father” in the Old Testament appears in covenant contexts. Israel is the firstborn son of God (Exodus 4:22). As king of Israel, David becomes the son of God with God as “Father” (2 Samuel 7:14).
We sometimes think of “covenants” (treaties) as ceremonially created relationships that set up religious, social, and/or political expectations among the groups involved. While this is true, what is increasingly clear in the research is that ancient Near Eastern covenant ceremonies served to establish kinship relationships (blood-ties). Covenant members became parts of a greater household, with equal partners being brothers and sisters, with the father being the authoritative head.
It is no wonder that “Father” became a term of address of God in Jewish and Christian prayer. Consider for example the most famous Christian prayer: the Lord’s Prayer, also called “the Our Father”. The “our” is both personal and relational.
In the New Testament, the “Father’s House” can refer to the temple in Jerusalem (John 2:16), but it also points to heaven: Jesus states that “In my Father’s house are many mansions… I go to prepare a place for you (14:2).
And so, Jesus describes a heavenly, “Father’s House” in which many people from many different households form a huge, heavenly kinship under a caring Father. We can be grateful for that.
Jason C. Dykehouse has a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University. He has several publications and welcomes questions for possible comment in “Notes on the Bible and Religion” at jasoncdykehouse.com.