Read Luke 2:1-20 As miraculous as the birth of Jesus was, it wasn’t a spectacular show. He didn’t show up on Earth in a fiery chariot or with lightning and fireworks. He was born just like you and I. As a matter of fact He was born in the most humble of circumstances, being that His parents were forced to have the delivery in a dirty barn. Here He was “The King of Kings” and the “Lord of Lords” in a stinking barn full of animals and the best Mary could find was a feed trough to lay Him in.
Of all the different religions, all those other faiths and beliefs. The story of Jesus is the most profound because He didn’t come to rule; He didn’t come to conquer or to force us to bow before Him. He came to set the example as the chief of all servants.
We worship Jesus, not because He demanded it, but because He deserves it. We bless the name of Jesus in word and in song, but if we want to serve Him, we must do so by serving others. It is only by meeting each other’s needs, bearing each other’s burdens and going above and beyond the call of duty for others, that we show true worship to Jesus. By becoming people who serve each other, we become like Jesus. Only when we are moved with compassion for the needs of others are we acting like Christ.
Sometimes it’s easy to talk about holy things—holy actions, holy sacraments, Biblical knowledge and prophecy, but it is in the doing that separates the true Christian from the pretender. If you do not get moved with compassion when you see a need, then you need to pray that God changes your heart and softens you. Pray that you begin to see people as Christ saw them.
As this year is now heading towards summer, many begin resolving to do better for next year. New year’s resolutions to lose weight, complete a project or better yourself financially are boring and mostly unrealistic. Most folks have now resolved themselves to not living up to the resolutions of Jan. 1st by now. Instead of being discouraged resolve for a year of eternal things. A year where you show charity to those in need, compassion to those who are hurting and love to those who are unlovely. Become the greatest of servants by moving in compassion. While Jesus was born in very humble circumstances we can be reborn into royalty. We are called joint-heirs with Jesus and that means we are elevated into the Kingdom of God as sons and daughters of God Most High.
Now it’s time to get about the family business.
Submitted by David Lambert, Beeville Family Church