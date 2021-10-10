The necessity of our knocking

Matthew 7:7
In the letter to the church of Laodicea, we read, “Behold I stand at the door and knock.” The image is there employed to set forth the tenderness and patience of the exalted Christ, who condescends to sue for entrance into every human heart, and comes in with His hands full of blessing. As time goes on in the lives of the Christian, we have halted communication with God. Could it be that we have received what we asked for? Could it be an attitude of resignation and apathy? Could it be laziness? Whatever our reasoning is of refusing to pray, we are encouraged to pray without ceasing.
Ask, seek and knock are diverse aspects of the one exhortation to prayerfulness. And that may perhaps exhaust their meaning. To ask is obviously to apply to a person who can give, and that is prayer. To seek is not quite the same thing but rather expresses the idea of effort, the personal effort which should accompany and will accompany all real prayer. And to knock possibly adds to the conception of prayer and of effort, the idea, as common to both of them, of a certain persistence and continuity born of sincerity.
Knocking is suggestive that someone is on the other side to answer. Knocking is also continuous as our precious Lord desires us to trust and call upon Him. Eternal life is a gift, but the building of a Christian character is the result of patient, continuous, well directed efforts to the appropriation and employment of the gift that we have received. Daily living for the Lord and with the Lord is vital to the strength and stability of the Christian. Enter daily with the excitement of His presence and knock with necessity through prayer.