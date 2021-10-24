The proper way to be nice

Matthew 6:1-4
“It’s just nice to be nice” is a phrase quoted weekly by the Bethlehem Church as part of our battle cry. This is done as a reminder of what God has called us to do. God has called us to be generous and kind to those in need. Moreover, He has called us to be kind without seeking any form of accolades. This is not to suggest accolades and recognition will not occur, but when you seek the recognition after kindness; why did you do it in the first place? This is part 2 of the message from the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus is concerned with action and activity. He gives a descriptive and prescriptive method on giving to others.
Giving alms to the poor, praying, and fasting were important disciplines in the religion of the Pharisees. Jesus did not condemn these practices, but He did caution us to make sure that our hearts are right as we practice them. The Pharisees used almsgiving to gain favor with God and attention from men, both of which were wrong motives. No amount of giving can purchase salvation; for salvation is the gift of God (Eph. 2:8–9). And to live for the praise of men is a foolish thing because the glory of man does not last (1 Peter 1:24). It is the glory and praise of God that really counts!
Our sinful nature is so subtle that it can defile even a good thing like sharing with the poor. If our motive is to get the praise of men, then like the Pharisees, we will call attention to what we are doing. But if our motive is to serve God in love and please Him, then we will give our gifts without calling attention to them. As a result, we will grow spiritually; God will be glorified; and others will be helped. But if we give with the wrong motive, we rob ourselves of blessing and reward and rob God of glory, even though the money we share might help a needy person.
In closing, several years ago I was eating in a small soul food restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with several ministerial colleagues. In walks an elderly lady who approaches the counter. She is scouring through her coin purse to get something to eat, and she asks the gentleman behind the counter, “How much are two drumsticks?” She does not ask for the price of a meal, but just two pieces of fried chicken. One of my dearest friends overhears the dialogue, and tells the man behind the counter, “Give mother anything she wants; it is covered.” The event that followed is hard to explain, but I never shall forget what the lady told us that day; “God is going to bless you!” The lyrics of the song still remain true, “Only what you do for Christ will last.”