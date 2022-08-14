Douglas Adam’s “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is a rather silly science fiction romp. In the story, 42 is the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.
All sorts of theories as to why ‘42’ was chosen by Adams have been given, and an online search will reveal all sorts of possibilities – from mathematical equations to refraction angles.
The mathematician Lewis Carrol, author of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, dropped references to the number in that and other works. The number 42 seems special, almost mystically so.
Ironically, Adams silenced much of the conjecturing about the meaning of his 42 when he wrote in a message, “The answer to this is very simple. It was a joke. It had to be a number, an ordinary, smallish number, and I chose that one. Binary representations, base thirteen, Tibetan monks are all complete nonsense ... end of story.”
Even so, the number appears important in some literature from antiquity. The Egyptian Book of the Dead is a collection of magical texts intended to assist the dead in the afterlife. In that mythology, the soul must stand trial before the gods and the person’s heart will be weighed against a feather on the scales of justice. Sins weigh it down. There are 42 judges and 42 sins about which the soul declares its innocence. Being light-hearted is a good thing!
Numerology is the study of the meaning of numbers and their combinations. Some have applied this to the Bible. While many would call this a pseudoscience at best, there does appear to be some symbolic “meaning” to some numbers in the Bible. The numbers 3, 7, 12, and 40, for example, have been given some special meaning.
The number three may suggest completeness or fullness. In Amos, a formulaic pronouncement is used several times against nations because of their injustices: “Thus says the LORD: For three transgressions ... and for four, I will not revoke the punishment … ” (Amos 1-2). The formula is akin to: “If I told you once, I told you a thousand times!” In other words, three transgressions is enough to deserve punishment; four straight out tips the scales against you!
Back to 42. After mocking a prophet, 42 lads are cursed and torn apart by she-bears (2 Kings 2:23-24). In the Psalms, there are 42 worship songs known as the Elohistic Psalter. Interestingly, the first such psalm is Psalm 42.
In the heavily symbolic Book of Revelation, 42 is used twice as the number of months allotted for destructive violence (Rev 11:2; 13:1-7). And In Matthew, the root of the word translated as “begat” appears 42 times in the genealogy of Jesus (Matthew 1-2).
And so, 42 is a peculiar number. Does it pertain to moments of great consequence? Or is that just nonsense?
Jason C. Dykehouse has a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University. He has several publications and welcomes questions for possible comment in “Notes on the Bible and Religion” at jasoncdykehouse.com.