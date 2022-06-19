Love and peace to you and your family; may you always have a song in your heart and a friend to sing along.
What do you see when you look around? Do you see “skies of blue, clouds of white, the bright blessed day, the dark sacred night?”
Those are words from “What a Wonderful World” made famous by Louis Armstrong back when I was just finding out about how wonderful a world it is.
I’ve been able to travel to 39 of the 50 great state of America and to five countries. I will say there’s no where like Texas. It’s big, it’s full of diversity, it’s home, it’s wonderful.
I’m nestled on a little piece of God’s green acres, well it’s not so green now with rain being sparse, but it’s awesome.
There are a couple of cows (Phoebe and Hannah), a couple of sheep (Joseph and Mary) and a couple of donkeys (Abigail and Ester). Along with family close by, a loyal and loving wife and Bethany, our faithful pup, life is good, life is wonderful.
I paint a pretty tranquil picture of life in Goliad; but, it wasn’t always all that and a bag of happiness.
First I had to understand that God loved me and wanted to bless me. I needed to let go and let God.
Matthew 7:7-12 reads:
“Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened to you.
“For everyone who asks receives and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.
“What man is there among you who if his son asked for bread, will give him a stone.
“Or if he asks for a fish will give him a serpent?
“If you being evil know how to give good gifts to your children how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!
“Therefore whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them for this is the law of the prophets.”
God is loving but He is also rightness and just. God disciplines his children in love; if a parent doesn’t discipline their children and children are left to themselves, well the evidence is all around us.
We all miss the mark sometimes. That’s what sin means in Greek.... miss the bulls eye. We all fall short of doing right but how do we know right or wrong? Who’s standards are we using?
Left to ourselves, well... the evidence is all around. It is a wonderful world and it is a good world. God said so.
“Then God saw everything that He had made and indeed it was very good. So the evening and the morning were the sixth day.” (Genesis 1:31)
What I read in Matthew 7: 7-12 is ask, seek and knock with the right heart.
What goes around comes around. When you ask, ask in love; when you seek, seek in love; when you knock, knock in love.
God of grace and God of glory grants gifts. We just can’t give Him a shopping list and expect Him to jump to it.
The Father knows best for us and wants to see His children covered in love.
The world is a wonderful place. It’s the people who cause the pain. It’s the people who make bad choices. It is love that heals all wounds, not time.
So whose standard of love are you using, a loving Father that sent His son to die for us or your own? The evidence is all around you.