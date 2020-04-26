On this third Sunday of Easter, we continue to appreciate God’s love for us. Today, the Church enjoins us to continue to be joyful, because Christhas not only ransomed us with His precious blood, He also continues to be with us through the scriptures (liturgy of the Word), and in the breaking of bread (liturgy of the Eucharist), the core of the Holy Mass.
In the first reading of this Sunday, after the Pentecostal experience, Peter continues to bear witness to the risen and glorified Christ. He argues that, since it was impossible for Christ to be held captive by death, so it is equally impossible for us, whom Christ has ransomed with his precious blood to remain captives. This is because we share in Christ’s new life. Now, we abide in His presence. Hence, there is no cause for alarm because “Those who abide in the presence of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1).
In the second reading, Peter calls us to live a life that is worthy of our new state through the resurrection of Christ. In order words, if God is truly our father, we must try to live holy lives, because “Those who call upon the name of the Lord, must depart from iniquity” (II Tim. 2:19).
It is a life of witness and one that shows that Christ truly alive in us.
Today’s gospel draws our attention to very important aspects of our Christian life. That is, the liturgy of the Word, and that of the Body and Blood of Christ (The Holy Eucharist). It is important to note the sequence of activities on this journey to Emmaus. First, Christ illuminated the minds of His disciples with scriptures (liturgy of the Word): “Then starting with Moses ... he explained to them the passages through the scriptures about himself.”
Second, Christ celebrated the liturgy of His own body and blood (the Eucharist) with them: “While he was still with them at table, he took the bread, and said the blessing; then he broke it, and gave it to them.” Afterwards, something very important happened: “ ... Their eyes opened, and they recognized him ...” It is important to note that it was only after these two important celebrations, that these disciples recognized Christ their master.
The celebration of the Eucharist with His disciples underscores the importance of Christ’s injunction: “Do this in memory of me.” Indeed, He has ransomed and given us new life through His paschal mystery. Yet, in order to sustain and nourish this new life, He left us Himself in these two important liturgies of the Holy Mass (Word and Eucharist). Hence, the saying: “Liturgy is life!” This means that, if we forget these liturgies celebrated by Christ himself, we forget our new life in Him.