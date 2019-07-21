Perhaps the Church, at its best, is all ears. God urges the faithful, again and again, to “listen up!”, to heed the word from above.
So it was in our story today about Mary and Martha and the early church as well as the church today. Jesus used His visit to Mary and Martha as an occasion to remind disciples that an important aspect of obedience is devotion to Jesus and His Word that He brings to us from God.
On Jesus’ visit to the sister’s home we see two wonderful servants of God: Martha, who is the worker bee, and Mary, the more reflective one. Both are wonderful servants, yet different. Both are needed in the Kingdom; however, at the time Jesus extols the virtues of Mary. This is not because she is better than Martha but because He was speaking the Word of God to them. This was a time to listen and focus on God’s Word, not a time for busyness that can always wait.
To sit at the feet of Jesus and receive the Word of God as given to them and to us today is an opportunity to listen and discern what He is saying to us. Each time we pray, study the Bible or sit in church, we need to let this world go and focus on what God through the Holy Spirit is trying to tell us. We need to take time from our busyness, slow down and just be quiet and listen. Yes, be quiet! I know silence is scary, but it is also an awesome thing once you get the hang of it!
Just like the two sisters, having Jesus as a guest seems to offer a choice between ignoring Him to take care of business or to listen to Him. Jesus does not chastise Martha for working; He simply calls her away from her distractions. We need more than ever to let Jesus call us away from our distractions and give us a time of quiet.
So this week take time to be quiet, slow down and listen to what God has in store for you.
Blessings.