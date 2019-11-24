To be thankful in all things

Colossians 3:15-17 reminds us of a theme which carries out throughout the month of November, but it only does if we can avoid the rush of Christmas which is upon us.
15And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in the one body. And be thankful. 16Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly; teach and admonish one another in all wisdom; and with gratitude in your hearts sing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs to God. 17And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
In many of our churches we have already celebrated All Saints Day in which, with Thanksgiving, we remembered church and family members who died during the past year. Within that week we may also have celebrated Dia de los Muertos, a special remembrance of our family and the thankfulness we have for their lives. My church had a special showing of “Coco” as a part of that remembrance.
Veteran’s Day is another day of thankful remembrance in which we honor those who have served their country in peace and war. Our Beeville community gathered in a number of formats to honor veterans. I was proud to be a part of the recognition provided by BISD, sitting in a place of honor near the 10-yard line. My military service was as an Army Chaplain from 1978 ’til 1990. I am thankful for all that I was a part of in service to my country and the travels that my family shared during those years. This shows that we can be both a participant in giving thanks and a recipient of greater thanksgiving.
And, of course, all the activities related to the National Day of Thanksgiving will soon be upon us. Food, football games, more food, naps, and family time are all a part of that day. Paul writing to the people at Colossae spoke of how we are to live our lives throughout the month, more so throughout the year, but always, throughout our lives. Whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
Try it; it may change your life!