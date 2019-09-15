Vestiges of summer and in-between places

“The temperature has dropped to the 90s. It’s fall in Beeville!”
I was visiting with some folks last week when a friend made this wry observation. Similar jokes are being made across social media, as Starbucks promotes their pumpkin beverages with gusto, and we long for flannel and scarves. Yet, temperatures hover in the 80s and 90s in many parts of the country.
Labor Day is a signal that fall is around the corner. Kids are back in school. Fall programming has launched in congregations near and far. It seems that summer has decided to linger, with elevated temperatures and late sunsets. We eagerly anticipate a new season in sight, which has not yet arrived.
This sense of turning over into a new thing, time or place invites opportunity for reflection. The first day of autumn is still 10 days away (Sept. 23 – I Googled it), but already I find myself longing for the new beginnings a change in the season might bring.
There is a theological term for this strange, in-between space that is filled with ambiguity, uncertainty and a sense of the unknown: liminal space. Coming from the Latin word limens, it means “limit” or “threshold.” It is the feeling associated with pausing on the threshold when walking between two rooms or spaces. The sense that surrounds you when you have left one job, but the new one has not yet started. It is the deafening silence that erupts when it takes longer than anticipated for one track on your play-list to change to the next. Whether a liminal space lasts for seconds, days, weeks or months, it can be uncomfortable. The weight of being between two things, suspended in thin air, enveloped only with a vague sense of the unknown can present challenges.
If we let it, liminal space can result in spiritual growth. If we are brave enough to lean into the discomfort, we can be molded, fashioned and maybe even renewed in these in-between places of our lives. This growth comes through trusting that God is both with us and for us. It comes with reflection, self-examination and asking (sometimes hard) questions. Through slowing down, breathing deeply and living life with intention. It comes through prayer or meditation, reading and ruminating on holy texts and surrounding yourself with a community that has your best interest at heart. Sometimes it comes through embracing your chaos or the ambiguity that permeates daily life in liminal space.
In its own way, these in-between days, these vestiges of a summer that is departing (but has not left) and a fall that is on the way (but has not yet arrived) feel like liminal space. Swimming pools have closed, signaling summer is coming to an end. We’ve celebrated Labor Day, and the kids are back in school. But still we yearn for weather crisp and cool enough to enjoy scarves and flannel with pumpkin spice lattes and cranberry scones.
We can’t wait for Halloween costumes and Thanksgiving meals.
And yet, it’s 95 degrees outside. It feels like we should be lathered in sunscreen, lounging by a pool.
Like other liminal space in our lives, I suspect there is something we can learn from these vestiges of summer. We know that fall will arrive. It does every year. In the meantime, what might we learn as we wait? About ourselves? About our relationship to the larger community and the world? What can we clear from our schedules, our daily routines or our lives as we make space for those hoped for new beginnings that fall will bring?
Whatever it is, may the God of peace meet you in this moment, surround you and journey with you over the threshold of liminal space and into a more hopeful future.