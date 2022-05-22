In Acts 11:1-18 we have the story of Peter introducing the Jerusalem church to a new direction of the ministry of those following “The Way”. He says it all began with a vision of what could be. Included in the vision were these words, 9 “But a second time the voice answered from heaven, ‘What God has made clean, you must not call profane.’ 10This happened three times; then everything was pulled up again to heaven.” Peter came to understand that those who were considered profane were also to be a part of the Church.
I wonder what we should think of this apologetic conversation between Peter and the Jerusalem leadership. Easily, we would see that God has a place for all people in this thing we call “the church”. There are many good people there, but there are also many people on the outside that should be in. I would never call them bad people, just people needing to be better. And God offers many opportunities for us to be better. He did this by sending Jesus to open our hearts.
I think Peter is directing “THE CHURCH” to another thought, also, and that is that churches need to be working better together. We live in a time of decline in church attendance. Less than 30% attend worship on a regular basis. Fewer persons are going into ministry, and churches are getting smaller and struggling to find a pastor. All of this is a harsh reality. We are having to pivot and refocus on what it means to be “church”. Churches need to become more relevant in the public ways of helping society. We need to be relevant through CASA volunteers, people giving a “hand up” through Habitat for Humanity volunteerism, giving back to the help they receive from Toys for Tots, and don’t forget the Vineyard and food pantries can always use our help both financial and personal. We are “the Church” when churches cooperate in ministry. We may come from denominational diversity, but we are still under God in spirit. Paul closes this passage by saying, 17 “If then God gave them the same gift that he gave us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was I that I could hinder God?” 18When they heard this, they were silenced. And they praised God, saying, ‘Then God has given even to the Gentiles the repentance that leads to life.’”