We can still dream

This Monday, we celebrate Martin Luther King Day. In Beeville, we will celebrate with a gathering on the courthouse steps at 10:30 a.m. followed by a march down Corpus Christi Street and worship. Your Ministerial Alliance of Pastors will be participating in this celebration, and we hope you will join us.
On Aug. 28, 1963, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood in the sweltering heat before more than 250,000 people standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial and gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. It would be remembered for generations to come as one of the greatest speeches ever written and would be a defining moment in the cause of civil rights and equality. For years to come, students of speech-writing would study the speech from beginning to end and back again.
MLK was a much-needed visionary and prophet during a bleak time in American history. Although the Civil War had ended slavery a century earlier, African-Americans were enslaved by discrimination and bigotry throughout our nation. I still remember separate bathrooms, water fountains, lunch counters and waiting rooms for “colored” and “white.” Educational and employment opportunities were denied based upon the color of their skin. Even voting rights were denied due to arbitrary standards. Most African-Americans felt hopeless. Many thought life could never improve.
Five hundred years before Jesus was born, the Israelites felt much the same way. They had been captured and taken into captivity in Assyria and Babylon. Their God-given land had been captured by enemies and resettled by pagan-worshippers. Their holy places had been desecrated. They, too, felt hopeless. The writer of Ecclesiastes captured their mood when he said, “What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done; there is nothing new under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9). What a sad state of affairs, to think that a bad situation can never be redeemed.
But then God sent the prophet Joel bring hope. Through him, God promised that the Israelites would be restored. In Joel 2:28-29, he said, “I will pour out my spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions. Even on the male and female slaves, in those days, I will pour out my spirit.”
MLK’s speech echoes Joel’s words when he begins his “I have a dream” sequence.
“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, sons of former slaves and sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream . . . that one day right there in Alabama little black boys and black girls well be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
This soaring rhetoric brought hope in the midst of despair and challenged the status quo in a mighty way. The way forward was painful, hard-fought and dangerous. It ultimately cost MLK his life. But hope was regained, and change found its path toward freedom.
Nearly 60 years later, though, it seems we have fallen back into a tired mindset. We have stopped dreaming. Those outside the African-American community mistakenly believe all is well. The same is true for those outside the Latino community. There is more work to be done, if not by our laws or in our courts, then in our hearts. There will never be true freedom or equality until our hearts hold true the words of the Apostle Paul when he said, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28.)
We are all one in Christ. That is the only clear path to true freedom and equality. Let’s dream big!
