On July 4th, we took the family and a few friends to see the Corpus Christi Hooks play a game of baseball. It was a very enjoyable evening, which was capped off with fireworks.
One of the greatest ways to celebrate our independence is to shoot a bunch of fireworks. Doing so brings back memories from my childhood, where we would find a place out in the country and shoot off bottle rockets and firecrackers, sparklers and Roman Candles. We would even get into battles with each other, doing things we probably should not have been doing.
The way that it played out, on this particular occasion … after a Hooks game is probably the best way to experience fireworks. Let someone who is acquainted with the fireworks handle the explosives and let the rest of us just sit back and enjoy the sights.
One particularly poignant moment of the evening was a recording of Ray Charles singing “America the Beautiful”. When you are not the one who is responsible for firing off the fireworks and are given the privilege of just sitting back and watching what happens, the evening is much more enjoyable.
Ray Charles’ recording of America the Beautiful was particularly appropriate for the occasion. With all of the chaos in our country, it would do us all well to listen to the words and do what we can to make an application of them. History tells us that the song started out as a poem, written by Katharine Lee Bates, in 1895.
According to Wikipedia, Bates wrote the words as a poem originally entitled “Pikes Peak”. It was then published in the Fourth of July 1895 edition of the church periodical, “The Congregationalist”. It was at that time that the poem was titled “America”.
Rather than making a statement of how things are in this country, it is more of a prayer, asking God to reach out and bless this country. As Ray Charles was singing, it put the whole situation in perspective. Certainly, there is a boatload of diversity and chaos in our country.
However, it will be up to us to see those things we have in common and concentrate upon bringing our nation to the unity that will be required if we will be able to maintain the union.
There is no question that Satan, along with his ministers, will do everything that he can to dissolve our union. Even as we gather in large groups to celebrate our freedom, Satan and his ministers are doing all that they can to sow discord among us. There was more than one incident, as the crowds were gathered across the nation to celebrate our independence, that chaos broke out. If we are to maintain the unity of these United States, it will be because we made every effort to stand united.
Jesus said, “ Any kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”