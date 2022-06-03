Joseph Campbell’s study of world mythology suggests that many myths share common themes.
In summarizing the “Hero’s Journey” type of stories, Campbell writes, “A hero ventures forth from the world of common day into a region of supernatural wonder: fabulous forces are there encountered and a decisive victory is won: the hero comes back from this mysterious adventure with the power to bestow boons on his fellow man.”
“Boons.” Now that’s a word we don’t often hear. The root word originally meant “prayers” or “petitions,” but it came to mean the good things received. The hero brings boons home.
Even so, some heroes are reluctant to start the journey.
Consider Moses, a man at the forefront of Israel’s deliverance from slavery and oppression in ancient Egypt. The Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam consider Moses important. That’s half the world.
Much of the story of Moses fits the pattern of Campbell’s “Hero’s Journey.” Moses encounters the supernatural in a call to adventure (Exodus 3:1-10). He is reluctant to take up that call, in part because of his inability to speak well (3:11; 4:10). He also experiences a series of trials in which he receives supernatural aid (e.g., chapters 10-14). These are all common themes in Campbell’s study of myths.
Then, on a mountaintop where the divine and human worlds touched, Moses receives the Ten Commandments. These laws have been considered the “boon” of Moses’ experience of the divine. Here was a man who experienced God speaking to him “face to face, as a man speaks to his friend” (33:11).
And as these commandments are foundational for many peoples, they are a boon not only for Israel, but for the world.
But is there not another boon? Speaking with God, Moses is delayed on the mountaintop, and the people turn to idol-worship, constructing and worshiping a golden calf (Exodus 32:1-6). God says to Moses, “Your people that you led out of Egypt have acted perversely” (v. 7). God’s anger flares against the people of Israel, and he states that he shall wipe them out and then make a new great people starting with Moses (v.10).
Did you catch what God just tried to do? Moses did! And he will have none of it!
Moses talks back to God, stating that it is not his people but God’s people that God led out of Egypt (v. 11). He also makes it clear that God’s reputation would suffer if he delivered them only to slay them (v. 12). God must remember his promises to Abraham, Isaac, and Israel (v. 13).
Score one for Moses! God relented (v. 14). Moses found his voice.
And so, speaking face-to-face like friends, Moses tempers God. The result is the survival rather than the annihilation of Israel. What a boon!
Jason C. Dykehouse has a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University. He has several publications and welcomes questions for possible comment in “Notes on the Bible and Religion” at jasoncdykehouse.com.