Where would Jesus worship? Pt. 1

Where would Jesus worship? If He came to Beeville and stayed until He could assemble with the saints on the first day of the week (Acts 20:7), I wonder where He would go. Beeville has many places to choose from, and by the looks of it Jesus would have difficulty choosing. All the churches in town offer some of the same things, but are also different; e.g. some are liturgical in their assembly, that is that they do things after a strict and set pattern each time they meet. The classical groups known as the Protestant denominations have been known to be liturgical (Methodists, Lutherans, Episcopalians/Anglican and the Presbyterians). The “non-denominational” denominations all seem to be very similar if not exactly the same. You can even find one “that best suits you.” But where do you think Jesus would assemble? Well, maybe if we let Jesus set the boundaries He would not have such a hard choice. When it comes to the subject of worship Jesus Himself said, But an hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for such people the Father seeks to be His worshipers. God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth. (John 4:23, 24).
I suggest to you that this text is one of the basic texts there are regarding New Testament worship. Several things are noticed in this text that would suggest to us where and with whom Jesus would worship. Jesus would want to worship among those who are true worshipers who worship God in spirit and truth. The true worshipers of God are definitely in contrast to the false worshipers. In Jesus’ own historical context the false worshiper would be people like the scribes, Pharisees, Sadducees and the Samaritans. One of the things Jesus rebuked His adversaries for was their worship. Jesus gives two principles in His rebuke found in Matthew 15:1-9: (1) Do not transgress what God has said by your actions (which is the product of tradition/what we teach) and (2) Do not profane the holy actions of worship with your attitude. Our attitude and actions will determine whether or not our worship is acceptable. Christians are under the New Covenant and are subject to the apostles doctrine, for they conveyed Christ’s will to the church (Heb. 1:2; 1 Cor. 14:37; Acts 2:42). It is possible today for one to be sincere in their worship, but because of their own traditions in their worship it is vain and not acceptable. It is possible for one to approach God in the manner in which God wills, but because their disposition, their heart or attitude their worship is vain and not accepted. We are not to be presumptuous in anything we offer unto God, but all things are to be tempered by God’s word, the truth (John 17:17). God’s Word is truth, and it sanctifies those who would draw nigh unto Him. God’s Word is the standard by which we measure our actions, and it is by God’s Word that we can be renewed in the spirit of our mind. God’s Word sanctifies us unto the service of God by the renewal of our own mind. And it is in this sanctified mindset that we are able to offer God worship that would be a sweet savor. All those who draw nigh unto God must regard Him as holy (Lev. 10:3).