Where would Jesus worship? Pt. 2

We left off in our last article referencing Leviticus 10:3, that all those who draw nigh unto God must regard Him as holy. What happens in Leviticus 10 is part in a little larger context which speaks of the priests entering into their service making sacrifices for themselves and for the congregation of Israel. In Leviticus 9:1-6 Moses called Aaron and his sons and the elders of Israel. The priests were instructed to gather all the necessary materials to sacrifice for themselves and also for the people of Israel. They were to perform these necessary duties because the “glory of Jehovah” (ASV 1901) was to appear to them. In Leviticus 9:7-21, offerings were made for the priests and for the people of Israel. In 9:22-24, “Aaron lifted up his hands toward the people and blessed them … and Moses and Aaron went into the tent of meeting, and when they came out they blessed the people, and the glory of the Lord appeared to all the people. And fire came out from before the Lord and consumed the burnt offering and the pieces of fat on the altar, and when all the people saw it, they shouted and fell on their faces.” Some of things that we notice in Leviticus 9 is that there was a definite rule by which the priests and Israelites were to offer their sacrifices. They were to do all things according to the Lord’s commandment (9:5, 6, 7, 10). The Lord’s commandment was the “prescribed way” (9:16, NIV)/ “the rule” (ESV)/ the “regulation” (NRSV) that the priest and Israelites were to perform these necessary offerings. After these things were done it is also important to note that “fire came out from the Lord consumed their burnt offerings and the fat on the altar...” (9:24). Jehovah had accepted what had been offered because it was done in the manner prescribed; there was joy and a fearful reverence displayed by all.
There was spirit and truth on this occasion. However, there is contrast seen between the offerings of Leviticus 9 and what takes place in Leviticus 10. In Leviticus 9, fire came out from the Lord and consumed the offerings signifying that there was indeed true worship, but in Leviticus 10 fire came out from the presence of the Lord and consumed Nadab and Abihu signifying that what they had offered was unacceptable (Lev. 10:1, 2). They had offered “unauthorized fire” (NIV, ESV)/ “strange fire” (NASB)/ “profane fire” (NKJV)/ “unholy fire” (NRSV) before the Lord. It is described as such because it was not what the Lord had commanded. Nadab and Abihu offered in a way that disregarded God’s holiness and that did not honor Him (10:3). They failed to distinguish between the holy and the common (10:10). This was done because something was clouding their judgement as verse 9 may imply. Whatever it was it caused them to be in grievous sin in that they did what God did not authorize; spirit and truth were absent on this occasion. It is possible today that we, too, because of our own clouded judgement, may offer our spiritual sacrifices of worship that is unauthorized and unholy. Jesus would worship among those who approach God joyfully with reverent fear, regarding His holiness and glorifying Him, worshiping in spirit and truth. We must guard against the sin of presumption in our own worship. There are many assemblies in the religious world that seem to let anything happen in their worship as long as it is done in the Holy Spirit’s name. Remember friends, the Holy Spirit will not do anything contrary to what He has revealed in Scripture. For Christians, our standard and authority is found in the New Covenant (Matt. 26:2-28; Heb. 9:16-17).