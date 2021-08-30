Which armor is correct?

Ephesians 6:10-20
An elderly woman had just returned to her home from church when she was startled by an intruder. As she caught the man in the act of robbing her home, she yelled, “Stop! Acts 2:38!” [Turn from your sin.]
The burglar stopped dead in his tracks. Then the woman calmly called the police. As the officer cuffed the man, he asked the burglar, “Why did you just stand there? All the old lady did was yell a scripture at you.”
“Scripture?” replied the burglar, “She said she had an axe and two 38s!”
The imaginary defense mechanisms are bold here in this joke and in Ephesians.
“In its original context, the community of Christians, called Ephesians, were religious minorities in the Roman Empire. Christianity was illegal until the year 313. These Christians faced daily harassment and discrimination and possible suppression by the authorities.” (Ward, FTWb, 374)
By the year 325, Christians persecuted other Christians. They called each other names such as heretics. Christian soldiers slaughtered Jews, Muslims and other Christians.
Yet this message says Christians must bring the gospel of peace and have the armor of God as protection, to stand firm against evil.
Standing firm does not mean being stubborn. A stubborn person will not listen to ideas that differ from their own. A stubborn posture rejects alternatives and refuses, regardless of the situation, to change one’s position.
Standing firm is different. It means that one is willing to debate, listen and consider alternatives in order to reach a beneficial goal, while at the same time not sacrificing basic principles. We are not to fight people but the system.
Martin Luther King, Jr. stood firm on nonviolence.
Margaret Sanger, the 20th century suffragist, stood firm on women’s rights.
Nelson Mandela stood firm and resolute against apartheid in South Africa.
All stood firm against injustice. (Smith, FTWb, 376)
There is not only just war but spiritual war as well.
There is the spiritual warfare within ourselves when we feel some people are not honoring what we believe.
Today, we struggle with the pandemic. Many feel the vaccine is the answer, so they get vaccinated. This is their truth, their armor.
Others refuse the vaccination. Maybe it was drummed into them at nursing school never to get the vaccination the first year, or maybe they do not trust the side effects. Some believe they don’t need the vaccine because they were previously infected and have natural immunity to protect them.
Others do not see Covid-19 as a threat anymore than the regular flu. Their armor is the authority of nursing school or social media or their own beliefs.
Who is correct? Both armors are worthy if they are worn correctly and no disease goes through to infect another.
It appears to boil down to relationships and treating each other well. It is not our job to change people but to show them the love of God. This is the armor of God that brings hope, love and peace to this day and age.