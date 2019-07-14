Our lesson this week is from Luke 10:25-37. In this reading Jesus is asked to explain how we are to receive eternal life. Jesus, as always, turns the question back on the leader that asks for the answer. The leader tells Jesus that we are to love God and love our neighbor. Jesus tells him that is correct and to go do those two things.
The leader then asks: who then is my neighbor? Jesus in reply tells the story of the “Good Samaritan.” Most of us know that story and the point to it, but we, like the leader, don’t want to really hear the true meaning to this story. It might cause us to help someone that we don’t like or someone who is not like us!
To love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind is to reflect God’s mercy in responding to one’s neighbor. That mercy found its most profound expression in the “Gospel” of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. If Jesus can show us that mercy, shouldn’t we be able to show that mercy to others?
Luke’s gospel previously cited Samaritans as refusing to receive Christ, but here in this story the representative of the hated ethnic group epitomizes the compassion of God! The leaders who should have known better ignore the wounded person and move on. This highlights that the mercy of God that we are given should be shared with all! This story makes it clear that everyone is a neighbor to everyone else, even if we don’t like or agree with them!
Our baptism in Christ brings us into a community of mercy, those who willingly help all those in need. Loving those in need, messy and inconvenient though it may be, is the Christian way to love the Lord God and our neighbor! Jesus says these are the two greatest commandments. Upon on these rest everything else. So as followers of Christ let us “go and do likewise.”
Blessings.