Who should be baptized?

When the apostles spoke of one being baptized, did they have a particular individual in mind? Certainly with all the practices we see today there is much confusion. For example, one takes an infant, brings them to a basin of water, the officiant pours three bowls of water upon the infant’s head and calls it baptism. Another is in kindergarten or perhaps in the 5th grade, and they on a particular Sunday will be taken by the officiant and asked if they believe in Jesus Christ and after they answer in the affirmative, they are immersed in the water. When we look in the New Testament, we do notice several things about the one being baptized.
First, the individual under consideration must be taught the gospel of Jesus Christ. When Jesus gave the great commission He said, “Go ye therefore, and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them into the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit...” (Matt. 28:19). In another account Jesus said, “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to the whole creation. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that disbelieveth shall be condemned.” (Mark 16:15, 16). The apostle Paul gives a kind of summary of the gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:1-8. He teaches that Christ died for our sins, He was buried, He was raised again upon the third day and that He was seen to be alive by many people. The gospel is the sweet story of God’s amazing love for the whole world. Jesus was willing to suffer and die for our sin so that we would not have to pay the consequences. In light of the Bible’s teaching, it is safe to say that the one who is to be baptized is capable of understanding the saving message of God’s grace.
Second, the individual must believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus said, “… that you will die in your sins; for unless you believe that I am He, you will die in your sins.” (John 8:24). In Mark’s account of the great commission, Jesus said, “He who has believed and has been baptized shall be saved...” (NASB). Acts 8 records Philip preaching to the eunuch “Jesus” from Isaiah 53. The eunuch desired to be baptized, but Philip told him that he could only be baptized if he believed with all of his heart that Jesus was the Christ. These passages teach that there must be a personal faith in Jesus Christ in the individual who would be baptized. He/she must place their own trust, confidence and reliance upon the Savior.
Third, the biblically baptized person must repent of his/her sins. In the great commission, Jesus said that repentance and forgiveness of one’s sins should be preached in His name among all nations (Luke 24:47). Not many days after that, on the Day of Pentecost, the gospel was preached in Jerusalem. The people were convicted of their sin and desired to know what they were required to do. Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins...” (Acts 2:36-38). Not many days after this Peter is found preaching and telling his listeners to “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out...” (Acts 3:19). Repentance is turning from sin, the change of one’s mind about sin, a godly sorrow which leads to one’s reformation of life. Repentance precedes baptism, therefore the one who is to be baptized must be mature enough to consider him/her self a sinner and turn from their wrong doing.
Here is one quick observation, if the material presented thus far holds true, then there are many individuals who are not and were not proper candidates to receive the baptism discussed in the Bible. The one who cannot be taught the gospel, and they who do not have the ability to place their trust, confidence and hope in Jesus to save them from their sins may not be proper candidates to receive New Testament baptism. Too, the individuals being sinless and innocent, who do not have evil/sin to turn from. The one being immersed in water without faith in Christ and godly sorrow which leads to repentance will just be getting wet. Those who responded to the preaching and teaching of Jesus and His apostles were those who were able to make a positive change in the their life.